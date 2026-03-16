Clubs Encouraged To Mark World Down Syndrome Day On March 21

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is proud to mark World Down Syndrome Day on Saturday, March 21 by encouraging clubs, players, volunteers, and workplaces across the rugby community to show their support.

World Down Syndrome Day is a global awareness day that celebrates people with Down syndrome and promotes inclusion, visibility, and equal opportunity in communities around the world.

This year, the IRFU is taking part in a workplace initiative to raise funds for Down syndrome charities, while also encouraging clubs across the country to take part in a simple and visible show of support.

David McKay, the IRFU’s Disability & Inclusion Officer, said: “World Down Syndrome Day provides a valuable opportunity for our rugby community to celebrate difference, promote inclusion, and support families across Ireland.

“We are proud to see clubs and workplaces coming together to show that rugby truly is a game for all.”

How Clubs Can Get Involved

Clubs are encouraged to host a ‘Wear Your Colours’ fundraiser at training sessions in the lead up to or on Saturday, March 21.

One simple way to support is:

Ask players to wear colourful or mismatched socks to training

Encourage a small voluntary donation

Share photos on social media using World Down Syndrome Day hashtags

Nominate a local Down syndrome charity to support

This initiative works particularly well at all levels of the game, where fun, visibility, and education go hand in hand.

Why Colourful Socks?

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21 to represent the triplication of the 21st chromosome. Colourful or mismatched socks are worn globally as a symbol of celebrating difference and promoting inclusion.

Inclusion in Rugby

The IRFU remains committed to creating welcoming and inclusive environments across all levels of the game. Initiatives like this not only raise vital funds but also spark important conversations about inclusion, respect, and belonging within clubs.

Funds raised will support organisations that provide vital services, advocacy, and community programmes for individuals with Down syndrome and their families.

The IRFU fundraising page will support Down Syndrome Ireland.

Clubs may also choose to support other organisations working in this area, including:

Down Syndrome Centre

Downs Syndrome Association NI and other charities (for clubs based in Northern Ireland)

Clubs who participate are encouraged to share their activity with their provincial branch and on social media, and tag Irish Rugby Grassroots on Instagram.

Together, we can use rugby to promote awareness, celebrate difference, and support families in our local communities.