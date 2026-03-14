Baloucoune Claims BKT Rising Player Award

The Ulster flyer, who has become a focal point of the Irish back-line during this year’s Championship, was presented with the trophy following the 43-21 Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium.

He played an important part in Ireland’s fourth successive victory of the campaign. He evaded the clutches of fellow speedster Darcy Graham to score his third try of the tournament, giving the hosts a 19-7 half-time lead.

In partnership with BKT Tires, the award is exclusively for players earning their first Guinness Men’s or Women’s Six Nations senior cap in 2026.

It celebrates those making the monumental step into Championship rugby, fostering a teamwork mentality, and delivering elite-level performances under the highest pressure.

The Rising Player award winner was decided upon by an expert panel of official broadcast partners, and Baloucoune stood out from a 12-player shortlist which also included his team-mates and fellow Six Nations newcomers, Nick Timoney, Cormac Izuchukwu, and Cian Prendergast.

Speaking after the trophy presentation, he said: “It’s probably something I wouldn’t have thought would happen. I’m 28, I’m pretty old to be getting the Rising Star (award).

“But hopefully I can show people that there’s always a chance to put your best foot forward, and when you get the chance to take the opportunity.”

With his award success, Baloucoune follows in the footsteps of another of his Ireland colleagues, out-half Sam Prendergast, who won the award in 2025, its inaugural year.

While the Enniskillen man has long been a standout performer for Ulster, 2026 has proved to be the year he has brought that impressive provincial form onto the international stage.

Since making his mark as a try-scoring player-of-the-match against Italy, he has been a revelation for the eventual Triple Crown winners.

His ability to find work off the ball, finish scoring chances out wide, and his reliability under intense pressure in defence made him the award’s standout candidate.

Baloucoune’s impact has been felt across every statistical category. Throughout this year’s Six Nations, he has consistently ranked among the top wingers for metres carried and clean breaks, as well as being successful under the high ball.