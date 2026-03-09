Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad trained in the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday as the squad prepares for the final Round 5 clash of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations against Scotland at a sold-out Aviva Stadium on Saturday (Kick-off 2.10pm).

There are no fresh injury concerns arising from the 27-17 win over Wales.

Jeremy Loughman is ruled out, so Connacht prop Billy Bohan has joined the squad, while Munster’s Brian Gleeson will also train with the squad this week.

Ulster trio Cormac Izuchukwu, Jude Postlethwaite and Bryn Ward have returned to Ulster ahead of their re-fixed URC clash away to Edinburgh on Friday night.

The Ireland team will be named on Thursday afternoon.