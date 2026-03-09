Flannery Extends Ulster Stay To 2027

Ulster Rugby has announce that versatile back Jake Flannery has signed a one-year extension with the province until the summer of 2027.

The 26-year-old, from Bansha, County Tipperary, joined Ulster from provincial rivals Munster back in 2022, and has made over 30 appearances for the senior side.

His ability to perform in multiple positions across the back-line has seen him play at out-half, centre, and full-back, forming an important part of one of the most exciting attacks in both the BKT United Rugby Championship and the EPCR Challenge Cup.

Commenting on the extension, Flannery said: “‘I’m happy to be signing on for another season with Ulster. I feel I am progressing and enjoying a run of fitness after a challenging season last year.

“Our team is playing with more confidence, and the attack has been really clicking, which is fun to be a part of. We are a close group and I’m very motivated to play my part in chasing success in the future.”

Rory Best, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, added: “Jake is a very skilful back-line player, with the key strength of being able to play in a range of positions, which is vital in modern rugby.

“His playmaking is a strong part of his game and suits the free-flowing structure of our attack.

“He has shown what impact he can bring with some positive performances this season, and we see him remaining an important member of the senior side moving forward.”

Meanwhile, ahead of Ulster’s rescheduled URC match against Edinburgh on Friday night, Cormac Izuchukwu, Jude Postlethwaite, and Bryn Ward have returned to the squad from Ireland camp.

Back in full training, South African number 8 Juarno Augustus is available for selection after his recent ankle injury. Matthew Dalton, who is completing the graduated return-to-play protocols, is expected to be available.

John Andrew suffered a concussion last week in training and will now follow World Rugby’s return-to-play protocols. He is unavailable for this week’s trip to Scotland.