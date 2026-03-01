Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad continued its preparations ahead of Friday night’s Round 4 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Wales at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 8.10pm).

There were a number of players released for URC action with their provinces this weekend. Harry Byrne (concussion) has been ruled out, while Cormac Izuchukwu continues his graduated return to play protocols and will join the squad alongside the other nine players who have also returned to camp.

Bundee Aki and Jimmy O’Brien have also linked up, while Robbie Henshaw will connect with the squad in the early part of the week.

The Ireland team to face Wales will be named on Wednesday afternoon.