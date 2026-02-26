‘Women In Sport’ Week Launches With ‘Same Energy’ Theme

Recently-appointed Ireland Women’s captain Erin King and Paralympic sprinter Orla Comerford have lent their support to Sport Ireland’s ‘Women in Sport’ Week . The event, with a theme of ‘Same Energy’, is designed to celebrate, support, and amplify women and girls in sport across Ireland.

This year’s ‘Women in Sport’ Week (March 2-8) was launched by Minister of State with special responsibility for Sport & Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue TD, on the Sport Ireland Campus ahead of International Women’s Day.

The campaign calls on the public to bring the #SameEnergy to Women’s sport as they would to Men’s sport, during the first week of March and beyond, by attending, watching, streaming or celebrating female sport in all its forms.

Same Energy challenges everyone to ask whether they are bringing the same energy, excitement, commitment, and visibility to Women’s sport as they do to in Men’s sport.

Whether it is planning for the next international fixture or deciding on budgets for the year ahead, Same Energy is a call to everyone – sports administrators, fans, coaches, officials, organisations, and communities – to get behind women and girls in sport and match that energy.

‘Women in Sport’ Week is supported by high-profile ambassadors King and Comerford, helping to drive awareness, inspire participation, and reinforce the message that Women’s sport deserves the same energy and respect as Men’s sport at every level.

Patrick O’Donovan TD, the Minister for Communications, Culture & Sport, said: “The ‘Same Energy’ theme sends a powerful message about fairness, opportunity, and ambition in Irish sport. Women and girls deserve equal access, equal encouragement, and equal recognition.

“By encouraging people to actively support Women’s sport during ‘Women in Sport’ Week and beyond, this initiative helps build a stronger, more inclusive sporting culture for the future.”

Throughout ‘Women in Sport’ Week, Sport Ireland and its stakeholders, National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships, and other funded bodies will showcase a host of activities and initiatives aimed at supporting and increasing the visibility of every woman and girl involved in sport.

Minister McConalogue commented: “‘Women in Sport’ Week is an important opportunity to recognise the breadth of contribution women make to Irish sport, as athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, and leaders.

“The ‘Same Energy’ theme encourages all of us to actively support that contribution, whether by attending events, tuning in, or celebrating the women who are driving sport forward in our communities every day.”

‘Women in Sport’ Week has been developed to align with all pillars of Sport Ireland’s Policy on Women in Sport, ensuring it is aligned across every level of the sporting system; from grassroots participation and coaching, to leadership, officiating, volunteering, and high performance.

The initiative recognises that Women’s sport extends far beyond the field of play and that progress depends on visibility, recognition, and support across the sporting ecosystem.

‘Women in Sport’ Week supports National Governing Bodies, Local Sports Partnerships, clubs, schools, and communities in championing women and girls in sport, regardless of role, level or ability.

Dr Úna May, Sport Ireland’s CEO, stated: “‘Women in Sport’ Week celebrates the achievements and contributions of women across sport, while shining a spotlight on the programmes and initiatives that advance gender equality and encourage greater female participation at every level.

“We are proud to use this week to amplify the visibility of women in sport and to highlight the actions and investments that support participation, leadership, and opportunity throughout the sporting landscape. I encourage everyone to bring the #SameEnergy to Women’s sport as they would to Men’s sport beyond the week.”

Ireland rugby star King, a ‘Women in Sport’ Week ambassador, said: “‘Same Energy’ is about more than performance, it’s about belief.

“When girls see women being backed, celebrated, and taken seriously in sport, it changes what they believe is possible for themselves. This campaign is about creating momentum and making equality the norm, not the exception.”

Former Ireland rugby international Nora Stapleton, Sport Ireland’s Director of Strategic National Governing Body Programmes & ‘Women in Sport’ Lead, added: “The ‘Same Energy’ theme encapsulates what women in sport have been calling for consistent visibility, support, and respect.

“Every year this initiative celebrates the progress made across women in sport but acts as a timely reminder of the challenges and barriers that still exist.

“We look forward to using this week to spotlight some key insights we have gathered relating to the Sport Ireland Policy on Women in Sport.”

As part of the campaign, Sport Ireland is encouraging individuals, clubs, schools, and organisations to bring the #SameEnergy during ‘Women in Sport’ Week (March 2-8) by engaging with and celebrating Women’s sport nationwide.

To further support this, Sport Ireland has developed a dedicated schools engagement programme, providing primary and secondary schools with campaign-themed resources and classroom activities designed to inspire students and spark conversation around Women’s sport across Ireland.

A calendar of Irish Women’s sporting events is available on the Sport Ireland website, helping to drive attendance, viewership, and engagement.

For more information on the ‘Women in Sport’ Week initiative, visit the ‘Women in Sport’ Week section on the Sport Ireland website, or follow Sport Ireland across social media channels.