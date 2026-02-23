Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad will gather for a two-day camp in Dublin on Wednesday as preparations continue ahead of the Round 4 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Wales at Aviva Stadium on Friday, 6th March (kick off 8.10pm).

James Lowe (groin) will continue to be monitored by the medical team, while Jack Conan (illness) will return to training this week after missing the 42-21 victory over England.

The following players have returned to their respective provinces ahead of the resumption of the BKT URC this weekend: Harry Byrne, Nathan Doak, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Farrell, Cormac Izuchukwu, Michael Milne, Darragh Murray, Jude Postlethwaite, Cian Prendergast, Tom Stewart and Bryn Ward.

The Ireland Men’s senior and Under-20 squads will train at the annual open training session on Thursday morning at Aviva Stadium. Tickets for the open session have all been distributed.