Four Women’s Rugby Leadership Roles Advertised

Four Provincial Women’s Rugby leadership roles have been created to strengthen provincial capacity and deliver priority growth areas within the Irish Women and Girls Rugby Strategy.

While each province has tailored the role to reflect its own domestic, pathway and performance needs, all four positions share a collective purpose: to build and lead a sustainable Provincial Women’s Player Pathway, ensuring opportunities for pathway (U16, U18 and U20) and senior players.

Together, these roles represent a coordinated national and provincial investment in growing the women’s game, deepening alignment with the overall IRFU strategy, and expanding leadership dedicated to the long‑term development of women’s rugby across Ireland.

The order of rollout reflects the structures release of programme funding and ensures each province can onboard and support these roles effectively.

The positions are being offered on a full time, 3 year fixed term contract basis.

For more information and the full job description click below:

Connacht Women’s Rugby Lead

Leinster Women’s Pathway Manager

Munster Women’s Pathway Manager

Provincial Women’s Pathway Manager, Ulster

The closing date for applications is Friday 6th March 2026.

The IRFU, Connacht Rugby, Munster Rugby, Ulster Rugby and Leinster Rugby are equal opportunities employers.