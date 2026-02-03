Ulster Sign Irish-Qualified Donnell On Three-Year Deal
Ulster Rugby has confirmed that Irish-qualified forward Ben Donnell will join the province this summer on a three-year-deal until 2029.
The 25-year-old is a versatile hybrid forward, who can play in the second row or back row. He is a powerful and physical player, standing at 1.98m and weighing 118kg.
Born in Winchester, Donnell represented England at Under-18 and Under-20 level while he was in the London Irish Academy. He wen on to play for the London Irish senior team until the club went into administration.
Donnell then linked up with Gloucester Rugby, before joining Cardiff Rugby and becoming an important member of the Welsh side during the past couple of seasons.
Speaking about his decision to play in Ireland, he said: “I’m really pleased to be signing for Ulster Rugby. With my family roots in Belfast, it makes the move even more special for me.
“I am very excited by the opportunity to join a team that’s playing some fantastic rugby and are competing at the top end of the league.
“I know how tough Ulster are to play against, so I’m hugely motivated to come in, work hard, and add real value to a squad full of young talent and quality experience. I’m looking forward to getting started and pulling on the Ulster jersey.”
Rory Best, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, commented: “We are very pleased to secure Ben’s signing for the next three years. He fits the profile of what we were searching for to add to our squad and the depth of our forward pack.
“He is at a good age, with valuable experience from London Irish, Gloucester, and Cardiff, and that will bolster our squad and help drive competition.
“Ben is a strong ball carrier with the versatility to play in multiple positions, which is an important skillset to have in the modern game.”