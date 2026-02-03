Ulster Sign Irish-Qualified Donnell On Three-Year Deal

The 25-year-old is a versatile hybrid forward, who can play in the second row or back row. He is a powerful and physical player, standing at 1.98m and weighing 118kg.

Born in Winchester, Donnell represented England at Under-18 and Under-20 level while he was in the London Irish Academy. He wen on to play for the London Irish senior team until the club went into administration.

Donnell then linked up with Gloucester Rugby, before joining Cardiff Rugby and becoming an important member of the Welsh side during the past couple of seasons.

Speaking about his decision to play in Ireland, he said: “I’m really pleased to be signing for Ulster Rugby. With my family roots in Belfast, it makes the move even more special for me.