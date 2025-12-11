Celtic Challenge Expands Reach Across Free-To-Air And Digital Platforms

The Celtic Challenge is set to reach audiences around the world in the 2025/26 season, with greater live coverage and digital streaming available through a combination of free-to-air broadcasters and online platforms.

TG4, a long-standing supporter of rugby in Ireland, continues its role as an official broadcast partner, bringing live coverage of the Celtic Challenge to viewers across Ireland.

Fans can watch all matches involving the Wolfhounds and Clovers, as well as the playoffs, live on TG4 and via the TG4 Player.

The season kicks off on December 20th with double header in Energia Park. Last season’s runners up The Clovers get the action underway at 11:30 when they play Welsh side Gwalia Lightning and then at 14:40 defending Champions The Wolfhounds face Edinburgh,

Complementing TG4’s domestic coverage, the Celtic Challenge will expand its global presence through its official YouTube channel. At least one match per weekend will be streamed live, alongside weekly highlights and fresh content, creating a dedicated hub for international fans and offering unprecedented access to the competition and its players.

Fans can also enjoy enhanced live coverage across the League’s official social channels, including Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok, featuring match insights, key moments, and interviews with players and coaches.

This combined approach of free-to-air and digital streaming underscores the League’s commitment to growing the profile of women’s rugby, both across the Celtic nations and globally.

Josh Payne, speaking on behalf of the Celtic Challenge, said:

“TG4 has been a proud supporter of the Celtic Challenge from the very beginning, so we’re delighted to continue that partnership this season. With the addition of YouTube coverage and expanded content across our social channels, we’re thrilled that fans around the world will be able to follow our League and its stars more closely than ever before.”

Additional broadcast announcements are expected in the coming days as the Celtic Challenge continues to broaden its reach and audience at home and abroad.