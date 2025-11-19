Back Row Legends To Be Inducted Into Rugby Players Ireland Hall Of Fame

Rugby Players Ireland is delighted to announce that Dr Claire Molloy, Stephen Ferris and Jamie Heaslip will be inducted into the Heineken Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame. First presented in 2003, the prestigious honour has been bestowed on an array of Irish Rugby legends with Lynne Cantwell, Marcus Horan and Donncha O’Callaghan its most recent inductees.

Molloy, Ferris, and Heaslip will be formally welcomed into the Hall of Fame at a special event at the Marker Hotel on Friday, 21st November, where they will celebrate the occasion alongside friends, family, and former teammates. The ceremony takes place on the eve of Ireland’s clash with South Africa in the Quilter Nations Series.

The event also demonstrates Rugby Players Ireland’s growing commitment to the past player network following the expansion of its support services for retired players with the launch of ‘Beyond the Game’, an initiative supported by the Global Rugby Players Foundation.

A former Ireland captain and one of the country’s most respected players, Dr Claire Molloy earned 74 caps over the course of a 12-year international career. A talented inter-county footballer for Galway, her tireless work ethic quickly endeared her to Irish Rugby selectors upon switching codes. Molloy would go on to play key roles in Ireland’s Grand Slam of 2013, the victorious Six Nations campaign of 2015 and three World Cups, captaining the 2017 squad on home soil. She also led the Ireland Sevens side at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2013.

Away from the pitch, Molloy balanced her elite rugby career with a remarkable commitment to medicine. An emergency doctor, she served on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic, stepping away from the Ireland setup to focus on her medical career before returning to help the team qualify for the postponed Rugby World Cup. While she brought her international career to a close in 2021, she continued playing for the Bristol Bears until 2024.

Reflecting on her induction, Molloy said:

“It is a great honour to be inducted into the Rugby Players Ireland Hall of fame. I am privileged to follow in the footsteps of great players and teammates, Lynne Cantwell, Allison Miller and Fiona Coghlan who have been inducted before me. None of it would have been possible without the support of my friends and family, and having them here today makes this occasion even more special. I’m very grateful to Heineken and Rugby Players Ireland for their support and for this wonderful recognition.”

Like Molloy, Stephen Ferris embodied the best of Irish Rugby during his career. Bursting onto the scene as an explosive 20-year-old, the Ulster flanker went on to earn 35 international caps and make 106 appearances for his province before injury brought his career to a premature close at just 28. A standout performer during Ireland’s 2009 Grand Slam triumph, Ferris earned selection for the British & Irish Lions tour that summer and later starred at the 2011 Rugby World Cup where he lined out alongside fellow inductee Jamie Heaslip. Though injury cut short his time on the field, Ferris remains a formidable figure in Irish rugby circles.

“When I retired I was often asked if I had any regrets about how my career played out. I honestly wouldn’t change a thing. It’s every young rugby player’s dream to represent their province and their country and I have been enormously privileged to have done both. When retirement came, it was all about the next thing and so I have enjoyed the lead up to this event, taking the opportunity to reflect on it all and think of all those who helped me along the way.”

One of the most decorated Irish forwards of the modern era, Jamie Heaslip made his Irish debut alongside Ferris against the Pacific Islands in November 2006. He would go on to earn 95 caps for his country and was a central figure in the 2009 Grand Slam and Six Nations title wins of 2014 and 2015. A veteran of two Rugby World Cups, he also played a key role in Ireland’s first victory over the Springboks on South African soil in 2016, and in the historic win over New Zealand in Chicago later that year.

At provincial level, he was a cornerstone of Leinster Rugby’s most successful era, winning three Heineken Cups, three PRO12 titles and a Challenge Cup. A two-time British & Irish Lion with five Test appearances, Heaslip was also twice shortlisted for World Rugby Player of the Year. Renowned for his durability, consistency and professionalism, he remains one of the greatest back-row forwards to ever wear the green jersey.

On the announcement, Heaslip commented:

“I’m incredibly humbled to receive this award. I feel lucky to have been part of such special teams, guided by brilliant coaches and supported by mentors, staff, family, and friends who shaped me on and off the pitch. Representing Leinster and Ireland and sharing those moments with teammates and fans was a privilege I will always treasure. I truly had the time of my life. Retiring earlier than I hoped was tough, but it reinforced the importance of player welfare and the vital work of Rugby Players Ireland in supporting players through transitions beyond the game.”

Jeremy O’Murchu, Head of Sponsorship & Events at Heineken Ireland, welcomed the announcement: “Heineken is delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Rugby Players Ireland in celebrating the achievements of players who have left such a lasting legacy on both the game, and wider society. The way Claire, Jamie and Stephen each played the game with such commitment represents what is best about Irish Rugby. Their induction into the Heineken Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame is richly deserved.”

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland, added: “Claire, Jamie and Stephen are true ambassadors for our game, both on and off the field. Each of them has inspired countless players through their performances, their professionalism, and their character. Their contributions extend well beyond their playing days, and it is an honour for us to celebrate their place in Irish Rugby history.”

Rugby Players Ireland Hall of Fame

2003 Peter Clohessy & Mick Galwey

2004 Paddy Johns & Keith Wood

2005 Eric Elwood

2006 Jeremy Davidson

2007 Victor Costello

2008 David Humphreys

2009 Anthony Foley

2010 Girvan Dempsey

2011 Malcolm O’Kelly

2012 John Hayes

2013 Denis Hickie

2014 Simon Best

2015 David Wallace

2016 Ronan O’Gara

2017 Geordan Murphy

2018 Brian O’Driscoll

2019 Conor O’Shea

2020 Gordon D’Arcy

2022 Tommy Bowe & Fiona Coghlan

2023 Shane Horgan & Alison Miller

2024 Lynne Cantwell, Marcus Horan & Donncha O’Callaghan

2025 Stephen Ferris, Jamie Heaslip, & Dr Claire Molloy