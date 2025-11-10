Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad trained in Clongowes Wood College SJ on Monday as preparations continue ahead of the sold out Quilter Nations Series clash against Australia at Aviva Stadium next Saturday (Kick-off 8.10pm).

Centre Stuart McCloskey (adductor) has stepped up his rehabilitation in recent days and is expected to take a full part in training this week.

Mack Hansen (foot) has linked up with the Ireland squad as he continues to make positive strides in his rehabilitation. He is joined by second row Darragh Murray who was capped during the 2025 Summer Tour.

Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier are both nursing slight hamstring strains and a decision on their availability will be made over the coming days.

Unfortunately Jamie Osborne (shoulder) will play no further part in the forthcoming internationals.

The Ireland team to face Australia will be named on Thursday afternoon.