EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 5 Previews

From Dublin to Chicago, it is a big weekend for Irish Rugby, and the Energia All-Ireland League’s top flight feature a repeat of one of last season’s semi-finals as Division 1A leaders St. Mary’s College clash with Cork Constitution.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 5:

Saturday, November 1

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYNAHINCH (2nd) v TERENURE COLLEGE (3rd), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WLWW; Terenure College: WLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Ethan Graham 30; Tries: Ethan Graham 6; Terenure College: Points: Aran Egan, Dan Martin 20 each; Tries: Dan Martin 4

Preview: Buoyed by their winning performance at Cork Constitution last week, Ballynahinch are now targeting their first win in five meetings with Terenure College. A late Aran Egan penalty denied them in Newforge back in January, the teams finishing all-square in a 24-all draw.

Prop John Dickson replaces Matthew Burke in Ballynahinch’s only change. ‘Hinch (24/25) and Terenure (31/32) have near perfect scrum success rates so far, while the County Down side are the division’s leading scorers, bagging 20 tries and breaking the defensive line 13 times.

Leinster half-backs Caspar Gabriel and Fintan Gunne will start for Terenure, the former having won his first senior cap for the province against Zebre Parma last week. Carlos Spencer also brings in Chris Cosgrave and Marcus Hanan, while Eoghan Doherty is standing by for his debut off the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 14, 2024: Terenure College 24 Ballynahinch 3, Lakelands Park; Saturday, January 11, 2025: Ballynahinch 24 Terenure College 24, Newforge 4G pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

CLONTARF (4th) v UCD (9th), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: LWWW; UCD: LWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 31; Tries: Dylan Donnellan 4; UCD: Points: Paddy Clancy 29; Tries: Duinn Maguire 4

Preview: With forwards Charlie Ward and Alan Spicer their only changes, Clontarf look well placed to make it four straight wins, especially if they can repeat last week’s swashbuckling display. Their bench for tomorrow inclues newly-capped Leinster prop Alex Usanov and Daniel Hawkshaw.

Andy Wood’s men did the double over UCD last season, but the students, who currently sit second-from-bottom, are always tough to shake off, even when they are up against it. Former Leinster underage hooker Duinn Maguire has impressed so far with four tries.

Maguire has benefited from the high quality of UCD’s mauling, and nine of their 12 tries to date have come from first-phase lineout ball. With ‘Tarf’s own maul continuing to be a big weapon, the lineout has been the launchpad for twelve of their 15 tries. Captain Dylan Donnellan has already touched down four times.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 5, 2024: UCD 15 Clontarf 30, UCD Bowl; Saturday, March 22, 2025: Clontarf 18 UCD 5, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

LANSDOWNE (6th) v NENAGH ORMOND (10th), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: WLLW; Nenagh Ormond: LLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: James Tarrant 25; Tries: Todd Lawlor 3; Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 29; Tries: Angus Blackmore 2

Preview: Having graced the Aviva Stadium’s hallowed turf last Saturday, three of Leinster’s latest debutants will return to action for Lansdowne on the back pitch tomorrow. Hugo McLaughlin and Jerry Cahir, who both started against Zebre, and Bobby Sheehan are in the starting XV.

So too is Leinster senior squad member Charlie Tector, who joins Lansdowne captain Andy Marks in midfield. South African Hardus van Eeden packs down at number 8 for the visit of bottom side Nenagh Ormond, who rank highest in the division for tackles completed with 87.8%.

Nenagh player-coach Derek Corcoran and Luke Kerr will take the reins at half-back, with Under-21 speedster Fionn Higgins rewarded for his recent form with a start on the right wing. Munster Academy prop Darragh McSweeney and John Brislane have been added to the Tipperary club’s pack.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (1st) v CORK CONSTITUTION (5th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: WWWW; Cork Constitution: LWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Points: Mick O’Gara 49; Tries: Ruairi Shields 3; Cork Constitution: Points: Dylan Hicks 26; Tries: Danny Sheahan, Jack Kelleher 4 each

Preview: Having come up from the second tier just the previous season, St. Mary’s dreams of a place in the Division 1A final were dashed by a 16-8 play-off defeat to Cork Constitution. They have bounced back with an unbeaten start to the current campaign, with three try bonuses to boot.

It has been a real squad effort from Mary’s, with Dan Goggin and Mark Fogarty making five clean breaks each and Kiwi recruit Josh Gimblett completing a division-high 62 tackles. Cork Con, meanwhile, have ground to make up after suffering a rare home defeat to Ballynahinch.

Jonny Holland’s charges have scored a couple of times off turnover ball, but 13 of their 15 tries so far have come via their ever-reliable set-piece platform. Forwards Danny Sheahan and Jack Kelleher have contributed four tries each, while Kellher has also made 52 carries and eight dominant tackles.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 25, 2025: St. Mary’s College 29 Cork Constitution 30, Templeville Road; Saturday, April 19, 2025: Semi-Final: St. Mary’s College 8 Cork Constitution 16, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (8th) v OLD BELVEDERE (7th), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: LLLL; Old Belvedere: WWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Hubert Gilvarry 25; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry 5; Old Belvedere: Points: David Wilkinson 32; Tries: Ryan McMahon 3

Preview: A second successive home game gives Young Munster another bite at the cherry, following last week’s 40-35 loss to Lansdowne. The Cookies are top of the pile for ball carries (561), defenders beaten (155), and offloads (55), and have a 100% scrum success rate, but head into November without a league win.

The Limerick outfit will field an unchanged team, which includes five-try winger Hubert Gilvarry and brothers Harry and Leo Langbridge, who hail from Queensland. Old Belvedere, who have suffered back-to-back defeats, make their first trip to Greenfields since September 2016.

It is tightly packed through mid-table, so a win here could lift Munsters or ‘Belvo up to fifth or sixth. The visitors’ backs and attack coach Bryan Mollen will start at centre alongside Jayden Beckett, who takes over the captainct from the injured Calum Dowling. Hugo O’Malley and Luke McLaughlin come into the front row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 17, 2016: Young Munster 35 Old Belvedere 26, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, April 15, 2017: Old Belvedere 12 Young Munster 33, Anglesea Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

Four of the leading five teams face off in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B on Saturday. A big crowd is expected at College Park for an intriguing battle between Dublin University and pacesetters Instonians.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 5:

Saturday, November 1

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (7th) v CITY OF ARMAGH (2nd), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LLWW; City of Armagh: LWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Tim Corkery 29; Tries: Shane Jennings, Jamie Rogan, Harry Waters, Peter Quirke, Odhran Ring, Roy Whelan, Jack Ringrose, Ciarán Mangan, Inigo Cruise O’Brien, Matthew Dwan, Tim Corkery 1 each; City of Armagh: Points: Owen O’Kane 28; Tries: Glen Faloon 4

Preview: Blackrock College honoured their late team-mate John Kirby, who died in Texas following a road accident, in the best way possible last week with a battling win over Garryowen. Another victory at Stradbrook tomorrow would be just the tonic, although City of Armagh will have plenty to say about that.

New Leinster cap Ciarán Mangan start at inside centre for Blackrock, so Brian Colclough reverts to full-back. Recent Ireland Under-18 Schools captain Lee Fitzpatrick is one of their changes up front. ‘Rock last played Armagh during the 2017/18 season when both clubs were in Division 2A.

Second-placed Armagh have hit a good early-season groove, string together three victories in a row. Ulster prop Rory McGuire will make his first start for Chris Parker’s side, Noah Bell is rewarded for his try against Queen’s University, coming into the second row, and Andrew Willis joins the back row.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 7, 2017: Blackrock College 28 City of Armagh 20, Stradbrook; Saturday, March 31, 2018: City of Armagh 54 Blackrock College 24, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (3rd) v INSTONIANS (1st), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: WLWW; Instonians: WWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 35; Tries: Noah Byrne 4; Instonians: Points: Josh Eagleson 19; Tries: Bradley McNamara, Bevan Prinsloo, John Andrew 3 each

Preview: Back on top after beating Old Wesley with plenty to spare, Instonians make their first trip of the season to Dublin. There is no John Andrew, last week’s hat-trick hero, this time around, but former Ulster and Ireland winger Craig Gilroy returns for an impact role on the Inst bench.

Oli Clark and Marty Vorster slot back into the tight five, with Paul Pritchard’s table-topping team also the division’s leading try scorers with 18. Dublin University are not far behind them on 14, four of which have been run in by full-back Noah Byrne, an Ireland U-19 international last year.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Instonians to win

GARRYOWEN (5th) v OLD WESLEY (4th), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WDWL; Old Wesley: WWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Tom Wood 16; Tries: Alex Wood 3; Old Wesley: Points: Tom Larke 39; Tries: Kieran O’Shea 2

Preview: To follow

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 2, 2024: Old Wesley 21 Garryowen 10, Energia Park; Saturday, April 20, 2024: Promotion/Relegation Play-Off Semi-Final: Old Wesley 21 Garryowen 32, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Garryowen to win

HIGHFIELD (6th) v UCC (10th), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WWLL; UCC: LLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 13; Tries: Mark Dorgan, Nicky Greene, Jamie Shanahan, Noah Patterson 2 each; UCC: Points: Stephen O’Shaughnessy, Chris Barrett 15 each; Tries: Stephen O’Shaughnessy, Chris Barrett 3 each

Preview: To follow

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 28, 2024: UCC 39 Highfield 14, the Mardyke; Saturday, March 29, 2025: Highfiedl 7 UCC 45, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Highfield to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (8th) v NAAS (9th), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: LDLL; Naas: LLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Daniel Green 14; Tries: Henry Walker, Clark Logan 2 each; Naas: Points: Tom Bohan 20; Tries: Paddy Taylor 3

Preview: To follow

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, September 28, 2024: Naas 61 Queen’s University 21, Forenaughts; Saturday, March 29, 2025: Queen’s University 26 Naas 15, Dub Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Queen’s University to win

