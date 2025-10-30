Watch Live: Ireland Men’s U18 Club Team v Italy

The Ireland Men’s U18 Club side, sponsored by PwC, to play their Italian counterparts in Cossenza on Saturday, November 1st (14:30 local time) has been named.

Head Coach Johne Murphy has named a 24 man squad to be captained by Reuben Flynn of Corinthians and Cistercian College Roscrea.

Speaking about the game Murphy said, “We’ve had a very positive start, with two good days together in Clongowes and then settling in well here in Cosenza. The way the group have trained and connected has been excellent, and it’s a real credit to the clubs and volunteers who have helped these players get here.

We know Italy will be a tough test, but we’ve seen a group ready to stand up, step forward and embrace the challenge. We’re looking forward to representing Irish Club Rugby with pride.”

Watch Live

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ireland U18 Clubs v Italy U18 (Saturday 01 November 2025, Stadium “Macrì”, Cosenza, Italy, 14.30pm Local Time)

15. Cian Hynes (Tuam RFC/St. Jarlath’s College/Connacht Rugby)

14. Tadg Young (Clontarf RFC/St. Fintan’s High School/Leinster Rugby)

13. Oisin O’Donoghue (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College, Athlone/Connacht Rugby)

12. Darragh Glennon (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College, Athlone/Connacht Rugby)

11. Owen Egan (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College, Athlone/Connacht Rugby)

10. Joshua O’Keeffe (Newbridge RFC/Patricians Secondary School, Newbridge/Leinster Rugby)

9. Sam Harper (Omagh Accies RFC/Omagh Academy/Ulster Rugby)

1. Aiden McGovern (Boyne RFC/St. Mary’s Diocesan School/Leinster Rugby)

2. Harry Heagney (Clontarf RFC/Glenstal Abbey/Leinster Rugby)

3. Jack Power (MU Barnhall RFC/Lucan Community College/Leinster Rugby)

4. Dara Walsh (Corinthians RFC/Colaiste Einde, Galway/Connacht Rugby)

5. JJ Phillips (Galwegians RFC/Colaiste Iognaid, Galway/Connacht Rugby)

6. Alan Higgins (Skerries RFC/Skerries Community College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Reuben Flynn (Corinthians RFC/Cistercian College, Roscrea/Connacht Rugby) Captain

8. Cillian McElwee (Kilkenny RFC/St. Kieran’s College Kilkenny/Leinster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Calum Tutty (Dungarvan RFC/Munster Rugby)

17. Dylan Jenkins (Saracens/The Campion School/IQ Rugby)

18. Cathal Moffatt (Sligo RFC/Sligo Grammar/Connacht Rugby)

19. Tyrese Dunlop (Ballymena RFC/Ulster Rugby)

20. Charles Shortall (Rugby Club Massy Essonne/IQ Rugby)

21. Daniel Ward (Bantry Bay RFC/Munster Rugby)

22. James Walls (Skerries RFC/Skerries Community College/Leinster Rugby)

23. David Cron (DLSP RFC/St. Columba’s College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Dave Sargent (Tralee RFC/Munster Rugby)

U18 Ireland Club Management

Johne Murphy – Head Coach

Brett Wilkinson – Assistant Coach

Ricky Andrew – Assistant Coach

Anthony McKibben – Team Manager

James O’Sullivan – Athletic Development Coach

Foster Horan – Team Physio

Dr. Padraigh Sheeran – Team Doctor

Dylan Holmes – Team Analyst

Tom Nyham – Team Logistics