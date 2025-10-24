EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 4 Previews

It will be a family affair for the Cahills when Energia All-Ireland League title holders UL Bohemian make the short trip to Ennis in round 4. Meanwhile, there will be live coverage on irishrugby+ of the meeting of Old Belvedere and Wicklow in Ballsbridge.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 4:

Saturday, October 25

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

ENNIS (5th) v UL BOHEMIAN (2nd), Drumbiggle Road, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ennis: WWL; UL Bohemian: WWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ennis: Points: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 15; Tries: Caoilfhionn Conway Morrissey 3; UL Bohemian: Points: Alana McInerney 25; Tries: Alana McInerney 5

Preview: A second Munster derby for Ennis in the space of three rounds. The visit of reigning champions UL Bohemian would have been circled on the calendar from a long way out, and Gareth O’Hanlon’s charges know that this will be a test of their development since earning promotion.

League of Ireland footballer Aoibhín Donnelly comes in on the left wing, as the only change to the Ennis team that lost 33-12 away to Wicklow last week. Caoilinn Cahill, whose older sister Eilís is a front row star for UL and Munster, will be hoping to make an impact off the bench.

There are a number of Ennis links in the UL Bohs squad, not least the division’s joint-top try scorer, Alana McInerney (5), who enjoyed underage success with the Clare club. Ava O’Malley and Abigeal Connon both start, this week’s changes also including Ireland prospects Beth Buttimer and Caitríona Finn.

Recent League Meetings – N/A

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

COOKE (8th) v GALWEGIANS (1st), Shaw’s Bridge, 4pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cooke: LWL; Galwegians: WWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cooke: Points: France Shola Iluyemi 10; Tries: Shola Iluyemi 2; Galwegians: Points: Kila Curran Coleman 25; Tries: Kila Curran Coleman 5

Preview: Cooke have fond memories of winning this corresponding fixture 24-21 in early March. They scored four tries that day, including a crucial bonus point one from captain Megan Simpson, but Galwegians, on current form, are expected to extend their winning start to the new season.

One of the exciting players coming through for Cooke is Regent House School pupil Shola Iluyemi, an Ulster Under-18 squad member last year who has scored two tries in as many All-Ireland League appearances. Galwegians will have to keep a close eye on her and her fellow forwards.

‘Wegians are boosted by the return of Connacht starlet Jemima Adams Verling, the number 8 who ran in four tries on her club debut against Wicklow. Head coach Jack Clarke also brings Sophie Cullen and Saoirse Lawlor into the back-line, with Cullen pairing up with Jemma Lees in the centre.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Galwegians 59 Cooke 22, Crowley Park; Saturday, March 8, 2025: Cooke 24 Galwegians 21, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Galwegians to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (4th) v BALLINCOLLIG (6th), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LWW; Ballincollig: LLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan, Maeve Óg O’Leary 15 each; Tries: Maggie Boylan, Maeve Óg O’Leary 3 each; Ballincollig: Points: Aoife Madigan 15; Tries: Aoife Madigan 3

Preview: There are three 5pm kick-offs in the division, and Blackrock College’s early evening encounter with Ballincollig is part of a double header with the senior Men’s team. Ireland Sevens star Megan Burns will play her first AIL game in three years, starting on the right wing for Blackrock.

The hosts also hand starts to Canadian centre Trinity Todd, and Niamh Tester, Megan Brodie, and Carrie O’Keeffe in the forwards. Ballincollig struggled when coming up against Blackrock last season, shipping a lot of points. Their defence has looked much improved of late.

Vicki Good will start for ‘Collig on the left wing, rewarded for her try against Cooke. However, captain Aoife Madigan and Awatere McLean-Wanoa are two big absentees this week. Ireland U-18 international Orlaith Morrissy comes in at number 8, and Fia Whelan is handed the reins at out-half.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 16, 2024: Ballincollig 5 Blackrock College 68, Tanner Park; Saturday, February 8, 2025: Blackrock College 93 Ballincollig 0, Blackrock College school 4G pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

OLD BELVEDERE (7th) v WICKLOW (3rd), Ollie Campbell Park (live on irishrugby+)

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WLL; Wicklow: WLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton 6; Tries: Hannah Clarke 2; Wicklow: Points: Vicky Elmes Kinlan 20; Tries: Vicky Elmes Kinlan 4

Preview: Old Belvedere’s back-line is bursting with Ireland Sevens talent for this Leinster derby with Wicklow. Katie Corrigan and Robyn O’Connor combine in a new centre partnership, and Paris Olympian Amy Larn anchors a back-three that features Hannah Clarke and Katie Whelan out wide.

Chasing their first win in three rounds, Belvedere also welcome back Ireland Rugby World Cup squad member Ivana Kiripati at number 8. Wicklow have never beaten ‘Belvo in All-Ireland League action, but they did memorably edge them out 18-17 to win the Shield competition in April 2023.

Dual international Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Robyn Johnston team up in the centre for Jason Moreton’s side, with Roisin Stone reverting to the right wing. The experienced Erin McConnell returns at scrum half, and Lorraine Voorbach and recent Leinster debutant Ciara Short are the two changes in the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: Old Belvedere 45 Wicklow 12, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, February 15, 2025: Wicklow 12 Old Belvedere 25, Ashtown Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

RAILWAY UNION (10th) v TULLOW (9th), Park Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Railway Union: LLL; Tullow: LLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Railway Union: Points: Nikki Caughey 16; Tries: Emily Gavin 2; Tullow: Points: France Bloomfield 6; Tries: Roisin O’Toole, Alex O’Brien, Katie Ann O’Neill, Chloe Farrell, Emma Carroll, Nicola Kilcoyne 1 each

Preview: Railway Union have ground to make up – there is a 10-point gap to the top four – after a winless early run. Tullow are certainly a better team than they were when they last visited Sandymount in mid-February, but the hosts are heavy favourites to get the show back on the road.

Claire Boles will make her seasonal debut for Railway at number 8, back on club duty after playing at the recent Rugby World Cup. There are starts too for promising youngsters Hannah Scanlan and Hannah Johnston, while Leinster’s Leah Tarpey is set to be sprung from the bench.

Nicola Kilcoyne’s try as a replacement against Galwegians has earned her a start in Tullow’s front row. With Grace Kelly and Sara Rennick both ruled out, Lana Brennan will captain the Carlow women from scrum half. Destiny Moses, Gabby Cuddy, and Orla Hanlon make it four personnel changes.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: Tullow 0 Railway Union 106, Blackgates; Saturday, February 15, 2025: Railway Union 86 Tullow 0, Park Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

