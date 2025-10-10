Late Flourish Leads Terenure To Bonus Point Win

Teenagers Caspar Gabriel and Ben Blaney played leading roles as Terenure College beat Lansdowne 34-13, following up on their recent Bank of Ireland Leinster Senior Cup final victory over the same oppositon.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A:

Friday, October 10 –

LANSDOWNE 13 TERENURE COLLEGE 34, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: Try: Ruairi Clarke; Con: James Tarrant; Pens: James Tarrant 2

Terenure College: Tries: Aran Egan, Ben Blaney 2, Craig Adams; Cons: Caspar Gabriel 4; Pens: Caspar Gabriel 2

HT: Lansdowne 6 Terenure College 14

In the first Friday Night Lights clash of the new Energia All-Ireland League season, Lansdowne led early on through the boot of James Tarrant, having started strongly on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

Terenure came alive during the second quarter, as converted tries from Aran Egan (27 minutes) and Ireland Under-19 international Blaney (35) opened up a 14-6 half-time lead.

Leinster Academy out-half Gabriel kicked a crisp 14 points on the night, including a brace of second-half penalties which were crucial as Lansdowne briefly cut the gap to 17-13 thanks to replacement Ruairi Clarke’s maul effort.

However, Carlos Spencer’s ‘Nure side, stung by a heavy defeat at Cork Constitution last week, came with a final flourish. Craig Adams and the 19-year-old Blaney, bagging his brace in fine style, made it a bonus point success.

It was a significant result for the 2023 champions to end this opening block of Division 1A fixtures with, especially given it was their third successive away match due to redevelopment work at Lakelands Park.

With two wins out of three, Terenure have jumped temporarily to third in the table, while Lansdowne, who were kicking themselves after failing to convert a number of scoring chances, are now seventh after back-to-back defeats.

This Dublin derby got off to a blistering start, Egan leading a daring break from inside Terenure’s 22 before Leinster Academy youngster Hugo McLaughlin intercepted a pass near halfway to threaten for Lansdowne.

Gabriel missed touch from a penalty, and when Terenure tried to play their way out shortly afterwards, they conceded the opening points in the fourth minute. Juan Beukes got in at the breakdown to force a penalty which Tarrant converted.

The Lansdowne out-half let ‘Nure off the hook with a missed kick in the eighth minute, but the hosts continued to retain possession and make inroads. A strong spell of carrying ended with Matt Healy being held up.

Terenure’s defence held firm under further pressure, yet purposeful running from Cathal Eddy and McLaughlin paved the way for Tarrant to make it 6-0 in the 18th minute, punishing Leinster’s John McKee for not rolling away.

Spencer’s men marched forward on the back of Gabriel doing well to win a high ball, which set up their first real attacking spell. McKee was a prominent ball carrier, going close from two lineout drives before Will Reilly’s inviting pass put Egan over from close in.

Promising number 10 Gabriel converted and was soon jinking his way towards the Lansdowne 22, following Harrison Brewer’s initial sidestepping carry. Jack Cooke stemmed the tide with a vital turnover close to his own try-line.

Nonetheless; Terenure ultimately took an eight-point lead into the interval, Blaney surging over from a well-executed maul with McKee on his shoulder. The left-footed Gabriel converted from tight to the left touchline, with the aid of the right-hand post.

Lansdowne’s own radar was just slightly off, with Bobby Sheehan’s crooked lineout throw robbing them a late opportunity to respond. Into the second half, Beukes went too high on the advancing Brewer, allowing Gabriel to extend the visitors’ advantage to 17-6.

Oisin Shannon’s lineout steal also helped Terenure to avoid conceding soon after, but there was no denying Clarke from a textbook 53rd-minute maul. Tarrant, who had put the home side close to the left corner, also nailed the difficult conversion.

A costly ruck penalty, coughed up by Jerry Cahir, saw Gabriel swiftly steady ‘Nure at 20-13. Inspired by a scrum penalty, and McLaughlin’s evasiveness when counter-attacking, Declan Fassbender’s charges appeared within reach of their second try.

Despite Terenure’s maul defence getting them out of trouble, a case of repeated penalties against them led to second row Shannon seeing yellow for not rolling away. Again though, Lansdowne failed to profit with a knock-on spoiling another maul effort.

Following up on a Lansdowne lineout that misfired, Gabriel launched Terenure back downfield with a terrific touchfinder. James Kenny kicked out on the full in response, allowing the opposition to build momentum with a maul of their own.

Closer in towards the posts, ‘Nure captain Adam Tuite’s quick hands had McKee threatening, before replacement Griffin Culver sent Adams breaking through a tackle to cross in the 74th minute. The conversion from Gabriel suddenly pushed the margin out to 27-13.

The subsequent sin-binning of Lansdowne replacement scrum-half Kenny – for preventing a penalty being taken quickly – left them down to 14 men for the remainder of the game.

An attempted maul from Terenure, as they hunted down a late bonus point, did not work out. Still, it was Blaney’s alertness and speed off the mark that got them their reward, the young flanker dashing through from a midfield ruck, 40 metres out, to go over untouched.

TIME LINE: 4 minutes – Lansdowne penalty: James Tarrant – 3-0; 8 mins – Lansdowne penalty: missed by James Tarrant – 3-0; 18 mins – Lansdowne penalty: James Tarrant – 6-0; 27 mins – Terenure College try: Aran Egan – 6-5; conversion: Caspar Gabriel – 6-7; 35 mins – Terenure College try: Ben Blaney – 6-12; conversion: Caspar Gabriel – 6-14; Half-time – Lansdowne 6 Terenure College 14; 42 mins – Terenure College penalty: Caspar Gabriel – 6-17; 53 mins – Lansdowne try: Ruairi Clarke – 11-17; conversion: James Tarrant – 13-17; 57 mins – Terenure College penalty: Caspar Gabriel – 13-20; 66 mins – Terenure College yellow card: Oisin Shannon; 74 mins – Terenure College try: Craig Adams – 13-25; conversion: Caspar Gabriel – 13-27; 75 mins – Lansdowne yellow card: James Kenny; 77 mins – Terenure College try: Ben Blaney – 13-32; conversion: Caspar Gabriel – 13-34; Full-time – Lansdowne 13 Terenure College 34

LANSDOWNE: Hugo McLaughlin; Cathal Eddy, Andy Marks (capt), Harry O’Riordan, Todd Lawlor; James Tarrant, Jack Matthews; Jerry Cahir, Bobby Sheehan, Greg McGrath, Matt Healy, Juan Beukes, Jack Cooke, Paul Wilson, Hardus van Eeden.

Replacements: Jack Treanor, Julien Valleise, Ruairi Clarke, Tom Barry, James Kenny, Tom Daly.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Dan Martin, Ethan Reilly, Aran Egan, Craig Adams; Caspar Gabriel, Will Reilly; Marcus Hanan, John McKee, Adam Tuite (capt), Oisin Shannon, Sean Rigney, Ben Blaney, Max Russell, Harrison Brewer.

Replacements: Levi Vaughan, Odhran Brannigan, Locky Wardick, Caolan Dooley, Griffin Culver, John Devine.

Referee: Sam Holt (IRFU)