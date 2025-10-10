IRFU Acknowledges the Importance of Wellbeing on World Mental Health Day

Friday, 10th October , marks World Mental Health Day, and the IRFU is proud to celebrate the open and supportive way in which its members continue to prioritise their wellbeing.

In years gone by, mental health, and especially mental ill-health was rarely spoken about. Today, those conversations are much more common among teammates and members across the rugby community. However, some still feel that because rugby is a sport built on strength and resilience, it may not be the place to show “weakness.”

Acknowledging that this attitude can make it difficult for some to admit when they’re struggling, the IRFU encourages everyone involved in the game to remember that it’s good to talk. Whether it’s dealing with the disappointment of a tough loss, recovering from injury, missing out on team selection, or navigating challenges off the pitch, sharing these experiences helps foster connection and support.

As part of its Spirit of Rugby Programme, the IRFU provides information, training, and resources to promote positive mental health throughout the club and community game. These initiatives help ensure that clubs can create welcoming, supportive environments that positively impact the wellbeing of all members.

With members’ welfare as a central focus, coaches and volunteers are equipped to deliver activities that boost mental wellbeing and to recognise when someone may need additional support. To assist in this, the IRFU has developed a Toolkit for Clubs, designed to help members understand the impact of rugby-related issues such as injury, pressure to play, unrealistic expectations, or referee abuse.

Clubs also have access to factsheets, posters, and e-learning modules for coaches and volunteers, including one developed in partnership with Jigsaw, the National Youth Mental Health Service.

Resources are available here, training can be accessed by clicking here, and you can also listen to insights from our 2024 player webinar.

Anne Marie Hughes, Head of Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity at the IRFU, said:

“Taking a member-centred approach to rugby, on and off the pitch, is central to promoting respect and inclusivity – two of the core values of our game. By focusing on welfare, we ensure that members feel welcomed and included, and these resources will help our clubs continue to create that supportive environment for everyone.”