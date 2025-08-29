Bemand Names Ireland Team To Face Spain In Northampton

Head Coach Scott Bemand has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 clash against Spain at Franklin’s Gardens (Kick-off 12pm).

Following last weekend’s Pool C bonus-point victory over Japan, Ireland continue their campaign in Northampton this weekend as they go head-to-head with Spain in their second outing.

Speaking about the team selection Bemand said, “This is our first chance to nail that quarter-final position. We’re absolutely gunning for it.

“We’ve been gunning for it in training which is why it’s important that people have the opportunity to be allowed to compete for this position.

“There’s a couple of tactical changes which gives us slightly different things to what we showed against Japan.”

Sam Monaghan captains the side from the second row, while Linda Djougang is set to win her 50th Test cap for Ireland, becoming the 15th Ireland Women’s international to hit that landmark.

The 29-year-old made her Ireland debut against England in February 2019 and has been an ever present in green since, scoring nine tries.

Stacey Flood and Amee-Leigh Costigan retain their places in Ireland’s back three, joined by Anna McGann who comes onto the right wing, while the centre pairing of Eve Higgins and Aoife Dalton remains unchanged.

Dannah O’Brien, who kicked six from six off the tee in Northampton last Sunday, continues at 10 and is joined in the half-backs by Molly Scuffil-McCabe, who is one of four players in this weekend’s Match Day Squad set for their Women’s Rugby World Cup debut.

In the pack, Ellena Perry makes her first Ireland start in the front row alongside Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald and Djougang, while Eimear Corri-Fallon comes into the second row to join captain Monaghan.

Fiona Tuite continues at blindside flanker, with Claire Boles selected to start at openside for her first Women’s Rugby World Cup appearance and Grace Moore completing Ireland’s starting XV at number eight.

On the replacements bench, Neve Jones, Siobhán McCarthy, Sadhbh McGrath, Ruth Campbell and Brittany Hogan provide the back up options in the pack, with Emily Lane, Enya Breen and Nancy McGillivray the backline reinforcements available to Bemand.

Sunday’s match is live on RTÉ2 and BBC Two.

Ireland (v Spain):

15. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(21)

14. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)(12)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(25)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(29)

11. Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(20)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(27)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Manawatū RFC/Leinster)(22)

1. Ellena Perry (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(2)

2. Clíodhna Moloney MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs)(46)

3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(49)

4. Eimear Corri-Fallon (Blackrock RFC/Leinster)(7)

5. Sam Monaghan (Gloucester Hartpury/IQ Rugby)(24)

6. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(18)

7. Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(6)

8. Grace Moore (Trailfinders Women/IQ Rugby)(23)

Replacements:

16. Neve Jones (Gloucester Hartpury)(38)

17. Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(9)

18. Sadhbh McGrath (Cooke RFC/Ulster)(17)

19. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(9)

20. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(35)

21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(18)

22. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(32)

23. Nancy McGillivray (Exeter Chiefs/IQ Rugby)(1).