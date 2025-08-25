PwC Under-19 Men’s Interpros: Round 2 Review

The match started with high intensity, with Ulster flankers Paddy Woods and Noah Bell making big hits in the opening minutes. Skipper Owen O’Kane made a promising break, but Munster’s defence held firm, forcing a turnover.

Ulster’s lineout was strong early on, with hooker Charlie Hargy making key tackles. After a period of pressure, winger Rus Lovo showed some fancy footwork, but the ball was intercepted by Munster’s winger Gerry Joyce.

Ulster were able to regain possession from the scrappy play that followed. A good kick from O’Kane put Ulster in a strong attacking position, and a scrum just outside the Munster 22 provided an excellent platform. Despite strong carries from number 8 Sam Clarke and Noah Bell, a handling error cost Ulster a scoring opportunity.

Munster got on the scoreboard first in the 17th minute when their winger Bobby O’Callaghan intercepted a loose ball and sprinted in for an unconverted try, making it 0-5.

Ulster responded swiftly, with Charlie Hardy making a great break that put them deep in Munster’s territory. Their pressure paid off in the 22nd minute when Rus Lovo scored a try after a good carry from Matthew Callaghan. The conversion went wide, leaving the score at 5-5.

Lovo was outstanding on defence as well, knocking a Munster player into touch to prevent a certain try. However, Munster’s persistence was rewarded just before halftime when flanker Cillian McNamara scored. The conversion from Rory Forde gave Munster a 12-5 lead at the break.