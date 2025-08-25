PwC Under-19 Men’s Interpros: Round 2 Review
Only a point separates the Leinster and Munster Under-19s ahead of next Saturday’s winner-takes-all showdown at Virgin Media Park. Connacht and Ulster both fell out of title contention after suffering second round losses.
PWC UNDER-19 MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP – ROUND 2:
Saturday, August 23 –
ULSTER UNDER-19s 12 MUNSTER UNDER-19s 25, Newforge
Scorers: Ulster U-19s: Tries: Russell Lovo, Angus Graham; Con: Owen O’Kane
Munster U-19s: Tries: Bobby O’Callaghan, Cillian McNamara, David Mac Coitir; Cons: Rory Forde 2; Pens: Rory Forde 2
HT: Ulster U-19s 5 Munster U-19s 12
In a competitive and physically demanding clash at Newforge Sports Complex, Aiden McNulty’s Munster team came out on top with a well-judged 25-12 triumph over hosts Ulster.
The match started with high intensity, with Ulster flankers Paddy Woods and Noah Bell making big hits in the opening minutes. Skipper Owen O’Kane made a promising break, but Munster’s defence held firm, forcing a turnover.
Ulster’s lineout was strong early on, with hooker Charlie Hargy making key tackles. After a period of pressure, winger Rus Lovo showed some fancy footwork, but the ball was intercepted by Munster’s winger Gerry Joyce.
Ulster were able to regain possession from the scrappy play that followed. A good kick from O’Kane put Ulster in a strong attacking position, and a scrum just outside the Munster 22 provided an excellent platform. Despite strong carries from number 8 Sam Clarke and Noah Bell, a handling error cost Ulster a scoring opportunity.
Munster got on the scoreboard first in the 17th minute when their winger Bobby O’Callaghan intercepted a loose ball and sprinted in for an unconverted try, making it 0-5.
Ulster responded swiftly, with Charlie Hardy making a great break that put them deep in Munster’s territory. Their pressure paid off in the 22nd minute when Rus Lovo scored a try after a good carry from Matthew Callaghan. The conversion went wide, leaving the score at 5-5.
Lovo was outstanding on defence as well, knocking a Munster player into touch to prevent a certain try. However, Munster’s persistence was rewarded just before halftime when flanker Cillian McNamara scored. The conversion from Rory Forde gave Munster a 12-5 lead at the break.
The second half was a scrappy affair, with both teams making silly mistakes and conceding numerous penalties. The deadlock was finally broken in the 44th minute when Munster’s Forde slotted a penalty, extending the lead to 15-5.
The intensity of the game took its toll, with Munster number 8 Charlie Bramley receiving a yellow card in the 58th minute. Ulster capitalised on the numerical advantage immediately, with Angus Graham scoring a try right in front of the posts, which Owen O’Kane converted, bringing the score to 12-15.
Despite the momentum shift, Munster responded with a penalty from Forde, and their lock David Mac Coitir sealed the victory with a converted try in the 66th minute, bringing the score to 25-12.
Ulster continued to fight, but a late interception from Munster’s Daniel Coughlan ended their final attacking effort as the full-time whistle blew.
ULSTER U-19: James Murray (Belfast Royal Academy); Russell Lovo (Campbell College), Max Readman (Sullivan Upper School), Callum Largey (Methodist College Belfast), Matthew Callaghan (Regent House School); Owen O’Kane (Rainey Endowed School) (capt), Fergus Callington (IQ Rugby); Matthew Wright (Ballymena Academy), Charlie Hargy (Ballymena Academy), Angus Graham (Dalriada School), Ranaan Potter (Campbell College), Paddy Woods (Campbell College), Noah Bell (Banbridge Academy), Dylan Fox (Malone RFC), Sam Clarke (Enniskillen Royal Grammar School).
Replacements: Michael McCavery (Wallace High School), Luke Caskey (Rainey Endowed School), Don Farrell (Banbridge Academy), Harry Lamont (Ballymena Academy), Ryan McDowell (Larne Grammar School), Luke Gibson (RBAI), Reuben Allen (Ballymena Academy), Andrew Jackson (Banbridge Academy).
MUNSTER U-19: Keelan Dunne (Cistercian College Roscrea); Bobby O’Callaghan (PBC Cork), Michael Kennedy (Bandon Grammar School), Rory Forde (Kinsale RFC), Gerry Joyce (Crescent College Comprehensive); Daniel Coughlan (Bandon RFC), Aaron Moloney (Cistercian College Roscrea) (co-capt); Richie Whelan (Dungarvan RFC), Zach Piper (Bandon Grammar School), David Geoghegan (St. Munchin’s College), David Mac Coitir (CBC Cork), Tom Shanahan (Crescent College Comprehensive), Kedagh Broderick (Nenagh Ormond RFC) (co-capt), Cillian McNamara (Castletroy College), Charlie Bramley (Kilkenny College).
Replacements: Oscar Doody (Cistercian College Roscrea), Tomás Crotty (Dungarvan RFC), Solomon Delea (Cobh Pirates RFC), Jack O’Callaghan (CBC Cork), Evan Welham (Cobh Pirates RFC), Frankie Óg Sheahan (PBC Cork), James Brugger (Kinsale RFC), Sean Roche (Glenstal Abbey School).
Sunday, August 24 –
LEINSTER UNDER-19s 47 CONNACHT UNDER-19s 24, Energia Park
Scorers: Leinster U-19s: Tries: Alvaro Swords 2, Ryan Ovenden, Ben O’Toole, Henry Maher, Daniel Norval, Zach Mulligan; Cons: James Curry 6
Connacht U-19s: Tries: Peter Moran, Seán Glennon, Pasha Thiam, Leo Anic; Cons: Oisin Kelly 2
HT: Leinster U-19s 26 Connacht U-19s 14
Leinster made it two-from-two for a maximum return of ten points after two rounds, seeing off the challenge of an ultra-competitive Connacht outfit at Energia Park on Sunday afternoon.
A double from Alvaro Swords and five more from Ryan Ovenden, Ben O’Toole, Henry Maher, Daniel Norval and Zach Mulligan put the seal on a solid performance.
Leinster’s intentions were clear from the opening bell. The ball was moved to exploit space on the left. When that didn’t work, they came up the middle, left wing Zach Mulligan popping up to break the line.
Centre Swords was on hand to complete the deal from 35 metres. James Curry converted in the fourth minute.
Connacht didn’t waste their first chance, centre Oisin O’Donoghue expertly whipping a pass to Josh Kelly. The full back held on just long enough to release Peter Moran into the right corner where the wing had to show commitment to resist a three man tackle. Oisin Kelly converted from the touchline.
The commitment of Norval to fight through contact was the spark behind the second try for the home side. Out-half Matthew Brennan took a gap and floated a pass for wing Ovenden to sidestep two defenders for a try, converted by Curry.
Unfortunately, Connacht’s propensity for missing first-up tackles happened again when Sean McDonald broke free to feed captain O’Toole for the third try, converted by Curry for a 21-7 advantage in the 19th minute.
A Leinster overthrow at the lineout allowed hooker Sean Glennon to pounce for an opportunistic Connacht try, converted by Kelly in the 24th minute.
Connacht lock Dara Walsh executed a textbook turnover only for Curry to dispatch a 50:22. This led to drives by O’Toole and Josh Mulligan at the line that ended in a knock-on.
It was the goalline stand Connacht needed to generate greater intent in defence, causing spills outside the 22.
A penalty for making contact in the air offered Leinster the chance to come again. Smart handling was key to Swords making the line for another try to make it 26-14 at the break.
Leinster second row Michael Bolger picked up a loose ball to trigger a fine move in which centres Norval and Swords passed precisely. Tighthead prop Henry Maher bulldozed through tackles for a crowd-pleasing try, converted by Curry in the 37th minute.
Connacht redoubled their efforts, Moran jinking in from the right touchline. Just when it seemed as though the attack was petering out, flanker Pasha Thiam found a way through on the left.
No sooner had that happened than Leinster were away again, Zach Mulligan sending Norval to the posts for Curry’s extras to make it 40-19 in the 52nd minute.
The westerners were still looking dangerous, full-back Kelly having his try disallowed for a knock on. Zach Mulligan snuffed out another chance through good positioning.
A period of persistent pressure produced a yellow card for Leinster’s Max Egan, leaving just enough room for Leo Anic to drive over in the 59th minute.
The shift of Curry into out-half provided a second passing option, shown by putting Conor Cantwell through a gap and Zach Mulligan in for the final try, which Curry converted on the whistle.
LEINSTER U-19: James Curry (Wicklow RFC); Ryan Ovenden (Greystones RFC), Alvaro Swords (Terenure College), Daniel Norval (Wexford Wanderers RFC), Zach Mulligan (Gonzaga College); Matthew Brennan (Castleknock College), Sean McDonald (Presentation College Bray); Conor Canniffe (St. Michael’s College), Harry O’Neill (Blackrock College), Henry Maher (Cistercian College Roscrea), Michael Bolger (Suttonians RFC), Cian Butler (Portlaoise RFC), Shane McGuigan (Longford RFC), Ben O’Toole (Castleknock College) (capt), Arthur Ashmore (Clongowes Wood College).
Replacements: Jack McGovern (St. Gerard’s School), Louis Magee (Blackrock College), Lorcan Golden (Blackrock College), Max Egan (St. Mary’s College), Josh Mulligan (Gonzaga College), Alex Crawley (St. Mary’s College), Conor Cantwell (St. Mary’s College), Ethan Balamash (Terenure College).
CONNACHT U-19: Josh Kelly (St. Mary’s College); Peter Moran (Carrick-on-Shannon RFC/Mohill Community College), Oisin O’Donoghue (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College), Daniel Browne (Galway Corinthians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College), Oisin Berthoz (Galway Corinthians RFC/St. Joseph’s Patrician College); Oisin Kelly (Suttonians RFC/St. Fintan’s High School), Tom Walsh (Buccaneers RFC/Clongowes Wood College) (capt); Cathal Moffatt (Sligo Rugby/Sligo Grammar School), Seán Glennon (Buccaneers RFC/Garbally College), Dara Noone (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Bhaile Chláir), Dara Walsh (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon), Pasha Thiam (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Matthew McNamara (Galwegians RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Dylan Rice (Castlebar RFC/St. Gerald’s College).
Replacements: Eoin O’Doherty (Wexford Wanderers RFC/Good Counsel College), Oisin Meehan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Presentation College Athenry), Ryan Duffy (Buccaneers RFC), Simon Cantwell (Suttonians RFC/St. Fintan’s High School), Conor Dalton (Galway Bay RFC/Coláiste Éinde), Fiachra O’Neill (Connemara RFC/Clifden Community School), Billy Cross (Naas RFC/Newbride College), Ferdia Ó Braonáin (Galway Corinthians RFC/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire).
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|PF
|PA
|Diff
|TF
|TA
|TB
|LB
|Points
|LEINSTER
|2
|2
|0
|0
|80
|32
|+48
|12
|5
|2
|0
|10
|MUNSTER
|2
|2
|0
|0
|59
|24
|+35
|7
|4
|1
|0
|9
|CONNACHT
|2
|0
|0
|2
|36
|81
|-45
|6
|11
|1
|0
|1
|ULSTER
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|58
|-38
|3
|8
|0
|0
|0
PWC UNDER-19 MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS/FIXTURES –
Saturday, August 16 –
Connacht 12 Munster 34, Creggs RFC
Sunday, August 17 –
Ulster 8 Leinster 33, Affidea Stadium
Saturday, August 23 –
Ulster 12 Munster 25, Newforge
Sunday, August 24 –
Leinster 47 Connacht 24, Energia Park
Saturday, August 30 –
Connacht v Ulster, Creggs RFC, 1pm
Munster v Leinster, Virgin Media Park, 5pm