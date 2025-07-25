Thompson And Lyttle Take On Key Leadership Roles With Banbridge

Peter Cromie has passed the captaincy baton at Rifle Park to fellow forward Alexander Thompson , who will lead the Banbridge senior Men’s team for their upcoming Energia All-Ireland League Division 2A campaign .

The Cromie name is synonymous with Banbridge Rugby Club, and hooker Peter, playing alongside his brothers, Michael and Josh, was Bann’s club captain for the last three seasons.

Lynchpin second row Thompson has been announced as his successor as captain, and another player with experience from the professional game, former Ulster winger Robert Lyttle, will support him as the first team’s vice-captain.

The 28-year-old Lyttle has been a player-coach with Banbridge since leaving the Ulster set-up in 2023, and will continue to be a key cog both on and off the pitch in what will be Rob Logan’s third full season as head coach.

Speaking about the captaincy news, Banbridge director of rugby Marc Eadie said: “Peter has been an outstanding club captain. He’s Banbridge through and through. He comes from a rugby family that’s been part of the club for generations. He’s a proper clubman.

“While he is stepping down as captain, he’s not stepping away from the team, which is really important, Peter just felt the time was right to hand the reins over to someone new, but he’ll still be a big presence in the squad.

“We’re incredibly grateful for everything he’s done as a leader, and we know he’ll continue to play a vital role for us moving forward.

“Alexander has stepped into the club captain role with real confidence. He’s brought his own style of leadership straight away, and you can see the influence of his time in professional environments like Ulster Rugby and Jersey Reds – he’s hit the ground running.

“Even in just the first two weeks of pre-season, he has been brilliant at pulling the squad together. He’s building a strong team culture.

“He has made sure that both the new lads coming in and the players coming through our pathway system feel properly welcomed and part of the performance group. That kind of leadership sets the tone for the season ahead.”

Since dropping down from the league’s second tier in 2023, Banbridge have finished fourth and sixth in Division 2A in the last two years, with their promotion bid in 2023/24 ending at the semi-final stage of the play-offs when they lost to fellow Ulster club Queen’s University.

The 29-year-old Thompson first came to prominence with the Ireland Under-20s in 2015, when he was a member of the Ulster Rugby Academy, and also had a stint as captain of Queen’s University.

His impressive form with Terenure College during a spell in Dublin earned him a contract with Ulster for the 2018/19 season, before a move to English Championship club Jersey Reds. He has been back in Banbridge colours since 2021, making his 50th AIL appearance for the club last October.

Excited to step up as Bann’s new skipper, Thompson said: “I am truly honoured to be named captain of this fantastic club.

“This place has given me a lot over the years, and to now lead the team is a really proud moment for me and my family. I’m hugely grateful, and ready to give it everything.”

Lyttle had starts at full-back and outside centre, and on the wing, for Bann last season, and returned to the Ulster dressing room on a short-term deal as emergency injury cover in January, appearing off the bench against both Exeter Chiefs and Zebre Parma.

With the Donaghcloney man becoming an increasing influential figure for Logan’s side, Eadie admitted: “Robert stepping up as vice-captain of the first team is a massive boost for us.

“He brings that top-level experience from his time with Ulster, but more importantly, he brings a real love for the club. Just like Alexander, Robert is a local lad, and he’s genuinely passionate about giving back.

“It’s clear he wants to be part of pushing this young squad forward, and having someone like him involved in the leadership group is brilliant for the culture we’re trying to build.”

Banbridge’s opening run of fixtures in Division 2A will see them visit Galway Corinthians, who finished fifth last season, and Shannon, who were relegated in April, either side of hosting reigning Division 2B champions Wanderers at Rifle Park.

Three of the County Down club’s rising stars, teenagers Connor Magee, Josh Gibson, and Jonny Scott, are now involved with the Ulster Academy.

Magee and Scott both played for the Ireland Under-20s this year, with centre Scott scoring a brace of tries in their World Rugby U-20 Championship play-off win over Spain last Saturday.

Proud of the young players’ progression in both the provincial and international environments, Eadie added: “We’ve had three players move on to the Ulster Academy this season, which is brilliant for them and a credit to our pathway, but it meant we had to work hard to fill those gaps.

“With Stu Cromie stepping back from first team duties, we knew we had to strengthen the front row. We’ve brought in a few new players to cover some key positions.

“But as we’ve done over the last few off-seasons, we’ve made a conscious effort to lower the average age of the squad. It is all part of building something sustainable for the future.

“We’re really excited about the season ahead, especially with it being our centenary year, but the coaches and players’ job is to focus on what happens between the white lines.”