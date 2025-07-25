City of Armagh RFC Gala Ball Marks 150th Anniversary

City of Armagh RFC recently hosted a Gala Ball at the Armagh City Hotel to celebrate the club’s 150th anniversary. Jim Crummie, Club President for the 2025-2026 season, welcomed 650 guests to the black-tie event, with several travelling from the USA.

Among the VIP guests were Bryan Habana, South African Rugby World Cup winner, former Ireland international Rob Kearney and World Rugby Executive Board member, Su Carty. The evening was compered by ex-Ireland winger and television presenter Tommy Bowe.

IRFU President Declan Madden addressed the audience, offering congratulations to City of Armagh RFC on reaching the significant milestone. He praised the club’s long-standing contribution to Irish rugby, commending the club on their strong community values and highlighting their recognition as Ulster Rugby’s Club of the Year.

Also attending were Lawrence Rocke, IRFU Ulster Branch President and Michael Wheelan, Chairman of the IRFU Charitable Trust, the charity partner for the evening.

The event was a major highlight in the club’s anniversary celebrations, reflecting on its heritage while celebrating recent achievements. With a focus on tradition, family, and sporting excellence, the evening underlined City of Armagh RFC’s role both on and off the pitch over the past 150 years.