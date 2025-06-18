Mullingar Rugby Club to Host World Record-Breaking Rugby Marathon for Charity

Today promises to be historic as Mullingar Rugby Club becomes the stage for a World Record attempt unlike any other – a 36-hour continuous rugby match in support of a remarkable fundraising effort for charity.

Mullingar Rugby Club will play host as, the LooseHeadz and Wooden Spoon in partnership with the Lions Trust are aiming to break two Guinness World Record with concurrent games for men and women. The target to beat is currently 30 hours 29 minutes 41 seconds for a men’s game and for the women’s record is 24 hours, 5 minutes, and 15 seconds.

Mullingar Rugby Club are proud to host this monumental event, not only celebrating the spirit of rugby but also leveraging the sport's unifying power to create lasting impact. Whether you're a player, a volunteer, or a fan – this is your chance to be part of rugby history today Wednesday 18th June from 8am to Thursday 19th June at 8pm.