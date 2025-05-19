Guinness Men’s Six Nations Fixtures Confirmed For 2026

The 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations will open where this year’s Championship concluded – in France. Les Bleus, the reigning champions, are set to host Ireland for a blockbuster evening fixture on Thursday, February 5.

The venues for all of France’s home fixtures, including the opening game against Ireland, will be confirmed in due course.

Ireland, the 2023 and 2024 title winners, are at home to Italy in the second round on St. Valentine’s Day, with a Saturday afternoon kick-off at 2.10pm at the Aviva Stadium.

Round 3 will see Ireland make the trip to the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham on Saturday, February 21, with another 2.10pm kick off before the Championship’s lone rest week.

Andy Farrell’s men will welcome fans to Irish Rugby HQ for a Friday night fixture in round 4. Wales will be their opponents on Friday, March 6, with an 8.10pm kick-off.

‘Super Saturday’ is a defining moment in the Six Nations each year, with millions of fans all over the world tuning in to savour three back-to-back clashes that never fail to deliver pure sporting drama.

Proceedings on Saturday, March 14 will get underway at 2.10pm in Dublin, with Ireland having home advantage against Scotland.

The Men’s Six Nations gets more competitive and unpredictable each year, inviting more and more fans to tune in and enjoy the drama.

This year nearly 130 million fans watched coverage of the Men’s Championship in home markets, representing a 6.30% increase compared to the previous year.

The 2026 match schedule promises to keep fans hooked throughout the five rounds, and next year sees the introduction of the dedicated Men’s and Women’s rugby calendars, aligning the international and domestic game.

The new calendars have been shaped by the players, Unions, regional associations, international and domestic competitions and leagues.

Within the changes to the calendar, the number of fallow weeks in the Men’s Six Nations will reduce from two to one.

The Guinness Women’s Six Nations will start three weeks later than previous years, following the conclusion of the Men’s Championship. The Women’s fixtures, and the schedule for the U-20 Men’s Six Nations, will be confirmed in due course.

Ticket information for Ireland's home games in the 2026 Guinness Men's Six Nations will be published later in the year