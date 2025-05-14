100 Days To Go: New Trophy Revealed And More Tickets On Sale For Women’s Rugby World Cup

The countdown is well and truly on to the Women’s Rugby World Cup with more tickets going on sale and a new trophy unveiled as a symbol of the game’s unstoppable global rise.

The record-breaking tournament has already surpassed all expectations with 300,000 tickets already sold, more than double the total attendance from RWC 2021 in New Zealand, and is now firmly on course to become the biggest Women’s Rugby World Cup in history, not just in scale, but in impact.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey said: “We are just 100 days away from welcoming the world to England for what will be the biggest and best Women’s Rugby World Cup yet.

The excitement is real, and the momentum is building by the day, as this tournament promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone. With more tickets going on sale today, don’t miss out on seeing rugby’s powerful personalities and unstoppable athletes take to the global stage.”

To mark the 100 days to go milestone, World Rugby unveiled the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Trophy at London’s Battersea Power Station. The reveal, broadcast live on the BBC Morning Live, brought together senior figures from World Rugby, RWC 2025 LOC, UK Government, host cities, and Rugby World Cup legends to celebrate the progress and energy of the women’s game and look ahead to an era-defining tournament.

Crafted in sterling silver and plated with 24-carat gold, the newly designed trophy is a modern expression of excellence and ambition. It fuses history and future by retaining the iconic twin handles of the original prize while introducing a sleek, oval silhouette, with names of past champions engraved on its base acknowledging the trailblazers who have shaped the game.

The world map etched into the surface symbolises the game’s universal reach, celebrating the nations that have competed on the Rugby World Cup stage and the new stars who will carry the game forward. For the first time at RWC 2025, all six World Rugby regions will be represented across the 16 nations involved with a South American team, Brazil, making their debut on the sport’s biggest stage.

The prize they’re all playing for 🏆 Take a look at the brand new Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy#RWC2025 | #ThisEnergyNeverStops pic.twitter.com/HRg3GeDrBp — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) May 14, 2025

As previous recipients and representatives of future players who may lift it high, a group of Women’s Rugby World Cup champions and legends of the game including Rachael Burford (ENG), Gill Burns (ENG), Monalisa Codling (NZL), Katy Daley-McLean (ENG), Fiao’o Fa’amausili (NZL), Sarah Hunter (ENG), Farah Palmer (NZL), Anna Richards (NZL) and Melodie Robinson (NZL) were involved in the trophy’s design process.

World Rugby Chief of Women’s Rugby Sally Horrox said: “This trophy represents far more than a tournament; it reflects a movement. A movement fuelled by passion, shaped by trailblazers, and driven by the next generation of women and girls stepping into the game around the world.

“Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 is set to redefine what’s possible in women’s sport. The new trophy is a worthy emblem of the incredible athletes who will compete in England, and of the legacy we are building together with our partners, starting with the RFU, and through programmes like Impact Beyond 2025.”