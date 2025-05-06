Smith Signs One-Year Contract With Munster

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed that Andrew Smith has signed a one-year contract with the province for the 2025/26 season.

Smith made the move to Munster from Connacht on a short-term loan in March and made an immediate impact, scoring three tries in four appearances.

He was a try scorer in the Investec Champions Cup round of 16 win away to La Rochelle, and then dotted down twice away to Bordeaux-Bègles in the quarter-final defeat.

The 24-year-old winger is a former Ireland Under-20 international and was part of the Ireland Sevens team that played at last summer’s Olympics in Paris.

He has focused on 15s since then, appearing 14 times for Connacht before linking up with Munster on loan. He recently helped Clontarf win their fourth Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A title at the Aviva Stadium.

Meanwhile, Munster resume their bid to reach the BKT United Rugby Championship play-offs on Friday night, hosting provincial rivals Ulster at Thomond Park (kick-off 7.35pm). Tickets are available to buy here.

On the injury front, Mike Haley, Gavin Coombes, Calvin Nash, Diarmuid Barron, and Craig Casey returned to action against Cardiff in the last round, and came through the 26-21 loss with no issues.

There is good news for Tom Ahern, Stephen Archer, Liam Coombes, John Hodnett, Oli Jager, Conor Murray, Peter O’Mahony, and Josh Wycherley as they all return to training this week having missed the Cardiff clash.

Performance consultant Chris Boyd has completed his short-term contract with Munster and returned home to New Zealand.

A vastly-experienced coach, Boyd provided invaluable support to Munster’s coaching team over the past five months.