Wall Ruled Out Of Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Campaign

The IRFU can today confirm that Ireland forward Dorothy Wall will be sidelined for a number of months after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury during last weekend’s Guinness Women’s Six Nations match against Scotland in Edinburgh.

Wall will undergo surgery in Dublin today, and the recovery and rehabilitation process will rule the 24-year-old out of Ireland’s pre-season and Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign later this year.

“I’m devastated to be missing the next couple of months, but my main focus now is on my rehab programme and I’m looking forward to supporting the team in the Rugby World Cup,” she said.