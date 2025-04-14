Ireland U18 Schools Bounce Back On Day 2 Of Six Nations Festival

The Ireland U18 Schools side bounced back from their opening day loss to Wales with a six try victory over Scotland.

A hat-trick from James Browne helped Ireland see off Scotland 38-21. Scotland flanker Harvey Preston put his side out in front after just seven minutes, with Ireland swiftly replying through Browne.

Scrum-half Gregor Johnston reasserted Scotland’s lead but Browne restored parity once more, racing through the Scottish defence before dotting down as both sides entered the break level.

But Ireland pulled away after the restart, with two tries inside five minutes from front row duo Lee Fitzpatrick and Harry Goslin seeing them seize control of the contest.

Browne then completed his hat-trick ahead of a score from teammate Jonathan Ginnetty, with Scotland replacement Joe Taylor‘s late effort proving a consolation.

Ireland will close their festival challenge against Georgia on Friday at 12:15, live on irishrugby+

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />