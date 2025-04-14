Ireland U18 Schools Bounce Back On Day 2 Of Six Nations Festival
The Ireland U18 Schools side bounced back from their opening day loss to Wales with a six try victory over Scotland.
A hat-trick from James Browne helped Ireland see off Scotland 38-21. Scotland flanker Harvey Preston put his side out in front after just seven minutes, with Ireland swiftly replying through Browne.
Scrum-half Gregor Johnston reasserted Scotland’s lead but Browne restored parity once more, racing through the Scottish defence before dotting down as both sides entered the break level.
But Ireland pulled away after the restart, with two tries inside five minutes from front row duo Lee Fitzpatrick and Harry Goslin seeing them seize control of the contest.
Browne then completed his hat-trick ahead of a score from teammate Jonathan Ginnetty, with Scotland replacement Joe Taylor‘s late effort proving a consolation.
Ireland will close their festival challenge against Georgia on Friday at 12:15, live on irishrugby+
Ireland U18 Schools v Scotland U18 (Monday 14 April, Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, Vichy, France, 15.15pm Irish Time)
15. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)
14. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)
13. Bobby Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)
12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
11. James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
10. Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)
9. Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
1. James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)
2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby) Captain
3. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College SJ/Leinster Rugby)
4. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)
5. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)
6. Jonathan Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)
7. Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
8. Ben Moore (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)
Replacements:
16. Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper HS/Ulster Rugby)
17. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)
18. Jamie Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)
19. Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)
20. Jon Rodgers (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)
21. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)
22. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)
23. Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s College/Leinster Rugby)
24. Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive College SJ/Munster Rugby)
25. Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)
Non Playing Squad Member:
Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)