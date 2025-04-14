Ireland Team Named For Six Nations U18s Clash With Scotland

The Ireland U18 Schools team, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the second match of the SIx Nations U18 Men’s Festival against Scotland.

Ireland will be aiming to rebound from their 32-24 loss to Wales on the opening day of the festival. Head Coach Michael Hodge has rotated the squad as he gives players the development experience that is key at this grade.

Lee Fitzpatrick, a try scorer on Day 1, will captain the side from hooker with James Gould and Harry Goslin packing down either side of him. Jamie Walsh and Leo Anic are paired in the second row. Jonathan Ginnety, Geoff Wall, and Ben Moore are named in the back row.

Luke Coffey and Charlie O’Connor are picked at nine and ten with Bernard White and Bobby Colbert partnering in the centre. The back three sees Andrew Henson at fullback with Geoff O’Sullivan and James Browne on the wings.

Jamie Bohan has been called up to the squad, in place of the injured Ollie Fitzsimmons, and takes his place in the replacements.

Ireland U18 Schools v Scotland U18 (Monday 14 April, Stade Municipal Louis Darragon, Vichy, France, 15.15pm Irish Time)

15. Andrew Henson (Buccaneers RFC/Marist College/Connacht Rugby)

14. Geoff O’Sullivan (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

13. Bobby Colbert (Gonzaga College/Leinster Rugby)

12. Bernard White (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

11. James Browne (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

10. Charlie O’Connor (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

9. Luke Coffey (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

1. James Gould (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

2. Lee Fitzpatrick (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby) Captain

3. Harry Goslin (Belvedere College SJ/Leinster Rugby)

4. Jamie Walsh (Cistercian College Roscrea/Munster Rugby)

5. Leo Anic (Creggs RFC/CBS Roscommon/Connacht Rugby)

6. Jonathan Ginnety (Castleknock College/Leinster Rugby)

7. Geoff Wall (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

8. Ben Moore (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

Replacements:

16. Nathan Noble (Sullivan Upper HS/Ulster Rugby)

17. Ben Guerin (Blackrock College/Leinster Rugby)

18. Jamie Bohan (Newbridge College/Leinster Rugby)

19. Adam Boyd (RBAI/Ulster Rugby)

20. Jon Rodgers (Wallace HS/Ulster Rugby)

21. Connor McVicker (Belfast Royal Academy/Ulster Rugby)

22. Paul Neary (St. Mary’s College/Leinster Rugby)

23. Ronan Kelly (St. Gerard’s College/Leinster Rugby)

24. Fionn Rowsome (Crescent College Comprehensive College SJ/Munster Rugby)

25. Frank Maher (Terenure College/Leinster Rugby)

Non Playing Squad Member:

Tom Bell (Ards RFC/Regent House/Ulster Rugby)