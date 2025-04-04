Enniskillen Eager To ‘Make It Happen’ With Shot At Historic Promotion

With a proud tradition of Women’s rugby, Enniskillen are on the verge of making history by securing a place in the Energia All-Ireland League for the first time.

The County Fermanagh club boasts a long-standing legacy of female rugby talent. In fact, as far back as 1887, Emily Frances Valentine was recognised as the first recorded female rugby player, participating in a game at Portora Royal School in Enniskillen.

She was the trailblazer for many who followed, and today, a new generation of players is eager to add their own chapter to this illustrious history.

Leading this new wave is co-captain Rebecca Beacom, who is determined to see Enniskillen take the next step in qualifying for the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Divison.

Following in the footsteps of Ireland stars Kathryn Dane and Claire Boles who first cut their teeth at Enniskillen RFC, their current players are eager to make their mark, just three years after the relaunch of the senior Women’s team.

Enniskillen’s journey to this crucial moment has been one of determination and resilience. They clinched the Ulster League title just weeks before their 3-0 promotion play-off semi-final win over MU Barnhall, leading to Sunday’s final against Ennis/Kilrush at Mullingar Rugby Club (kick-off 2.30pm).

Reflecting on the team’s progress, Beacom told IrishRugby.ie: “It is an incredible feeling to be in this promotion decider. The team has worked really hard all season to get to this point, and to reach this stage just shows how our hard work, dedication, and efforts pay off.

“There is definitely a sense of pride in how far we’ve come, but also focus on what’s ahead. We know the final is going to be a massive challenge, but we are ready for it.

“Everyone is excited, there is a real buzz around the team and club right now as we push for that promotion. It’s been a long and intense season with plenty of ups and downs, and now we’re at the point where the pressure is ramping up.”

She continued: “I think the best thing is to use this pressure in a good way. We’ve faced different challenges throughout the season, and those experiences will hopefully help us handle the big moments on Sunday.

“When it is a big game especially like a promotion (final), I think it definitely does add a bit of pressure, but I believe the team has the mentality to cope with it. We’ve shown resilience all season long, bouncing back from tough moments.

“I don’t think previous performances will add extra pressure, instead I think it will give us the confidence to know we’ve proven what we are capable of, and to use that to stay focused on the game ahead.”

Beacom, who began playing rugby at 16 while attending Enniskillen Royal Grammar School, has grown into a key player for the team.

She competed in two Sevens Schools finals at Kingspan Stadium, losing to Monaghan Collegiate in 2018 before claiming victory the following year against Loreto Secondary School from Letterkenny.

Transitioning from Sevens to the 15s game, she quickly adapted and has flourished as a flanker. Her involvement in Ulster’s Development squads has been instrumental in her growth as a player, exposing her to high-level competition and reinforcing her ambitions for the club.

“My rugby journey started probably a bit later than most at the age of 16 in 5th year at Enniskillen Royal Grammar school,” she explained.

“I was convinced to go to one training session and quickly fell in love with the game, especially the physicality and the team aspect.

“From there, I worked hard to develop my skills and knowledge of the game. I was involved in two Schools cup finals in Kingspan which was such a great experience to be a part of.

“I suppose there is a bit of transitioning between the two, as in Sevens the game is faster-paced, a lot of open space, and you rely on individual skills. But 15s is much more structured, with set plays, longer phases, and a focus on teamwork and strategy.

“I then played a bit with Enniskillen RFC at Under-18s, and have been back playing now fully since the senior team relaunched in 2022 and I’ve been loving it.

I play flanker for the club, and I like the fact you are in almost every aspect of the game. It’s such a lovely group of girls and we get on well, which makes it more enjoyable to play alongside them. “Being part of the Ulster Development squads has been a massive learning experience for me, giving me the opportunity to train with some of the best players in the country, that either play at AIL level or some even with Ireland. “It’s helped me grow as a player and pushed me to constantly improve. That exposure to higher-level rugby, even without playing in the AlL, definitely gave me a sense of what it takes to play at the top level.”

Like their male counterparts, who reached the Energia All-Ireland Junior Cup final at the start of the year and lifted the Ulster Junior Cup the day before the Women’s semi-final last Sunday, the Skins Women also has a strong sense of community and family.

Many of their players hail from Enniskillen and its surrounding areas, reinforcing the club’s deep local roots. Beacom herself grew up in Maguiresbridge, just 15 minutes away, and plays alongside her sister, Kelly (pictured below with Rebecca), in the forwards.

The Cartin McCloskey sisters, Farrah and Elle, also wear the club’s famous maroon colours, further strengthening the squad’s bond to the locality.

Balancing rugby with her studies, Beacom spent four years commuting between Belfast, where she studied Mechanical Engineering at Ulster University, and Enniskillen for training.

She acknowledges the dedication of her team-mates who have made similar sacrifices, believing that their commitment has been crucial to the team’s success.

“I’m very proud to represent Enniskillen RFC. The majority of the squad is from Enniskillen or surrounding areas, so there is definitely a sense of pride in representing our home turf and I think that’s what helps our bond on and off the pitch.

“Of course we’ve got a few from outside Enniskillen too, and they’ve slotted in brilliantly. No matter where you’re from, once you pull on the jersey, you are part of the Skins family.

“Many of the girls have played from a very young age together and coming up through the age groups there is a deep connection to the club, and sharing experiences of wins or losses helps build the supportive, close-knit culture we have and brings the team together like a family, creating an environment where they can thrive.

“Kelly, my sister, also plays second row so it’s nice to be able to share this experience with her on the pitch. Playing rugby while still at university is a very big commitment in balancing training twice a week and making sure you are doing your studies.

“Belfast is about two hours away from Enniskillen, so making that conscious effort to travel up and down for training and also ensure you succeed academically was difficult at times but helped develop time management skills and discipline.

“We have quite a young squad and most are still at University studying, so we appreciate the fact that they are making this effort and showing the dedication to make training, especially now that it has paid off when reaching the All-Ireland League play-off.”

A second-half penalty from Sophie Meeke secured a tense semi-final victory over MU Barnhall last weekend Now they face Ennis/Kilrush in a winner-takes-all clash, a historic first meeting between the two teams with everything at stake.

Celebrating its centenary this season, Enniskillen RFC has already had a year to remember, and promotion for their Women’s side would certainly add another chapter to the rich history of the club.

“Skins has had a rich history in Women’srugby, and being part of that legacy is something the entire team takes great pride in,” added Beacom.

“Promotion would not just be about achieving a higher level of competition, it would be a recognition of all the hard work, dedication, and passion that the club, players, coaches, and volunteers have put in over the years.

“It would serve as a testament to the club’s commitment to developing Women’s rugby and to building a successful programme that continues to grow.

For the club as a whole, promotion would mean greater visibility and the opportunity to attract even more support and talent. It would be a huge boost, not just on the field but also in terms of the club’s reputation and standing within the rugby community. “It would show that Skins isn’t just a club with a proud history but a club with a bright future, and that we can compete at the highest level. “We’re very proud of the fact that we can field full girls teams from minis right through to the senior Women’s level, which really sets the club apart as not many would be able to say that they could do that.

“For the younger players, I think them seeing our senior Women’s team take that leap to the next level would be very inspiring for them.

“More importantly, it would help elevate Women’s rugby within the community, showing that this is serious potential for the Women’s game to thrive at the highest level.

“Ultimately, it would be a huge source of pride for everyone involved, past and present, to see Skins take that next step and continue to build on the great foundations that have been laid over the years. It’s an exciting opportunity, and we’re all eager to make it happen.”

