The twice-capped Ireland international has scored 28 tries in 217 appearances for his home province since making his debut in 2014. The new deal will keep him at Munster until at least 2026.

The Waterford man came up through the ranks at Waterpark RFC, and won the Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year award in 2015.

He has been a key member of the squad for the past 10 years, featuring heavily in his first season as a senior player in 2015/16, appearing in 26 of the 28 competitive games and making his Ireland debut against Canada in 2016.

After earning his second Ireland cap against Japan in 2017, O’Donoghue became the first Waterford native to captain the Munster Men’s team in the professional era against Cardiff in 2018.

He went on to make his 100th Munster appearance against Leinster in May 2019, having recovered from a long-term knee injury.

He was honoured as a the Munster Rugby Player of the Year in 2021/22 after another standout campaign. He featured in 23 of their 26 games and clocked up more match minutes than any other player (1,638).

Another stellar season in 2022/23 saw O’Donoghue make 23 appearances as Munster won the BKT United Rugby Championship title with a terrific run through the play-offs.

At the age of just 30, he became the youngest ever player to reach the 200-cap mark for Munster last Mary when they played Edinburgh in the URC.

He turned 31 last month and has made 14 appearances so far this season, but is currently sidelined due to an ankle injury sustained against the Scarlets last month.