Haley Extends Munster Stay To 2027

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed a two-year contract extension for Mike Haley which will keep him at the province until at least 2027.

The full-back has spent the past seven years at Munster and scored 25 tries in 119 appearances since joining from Sale Sharks, where he made over 100 appearances.

He has started 117 of his 119 Munster appearances and played more minutes than any other Munster player in the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns.

The 30-year-old made his Munster debut against Cheetahs in September 2018 and immediately established himself as the first choice full-back, making 26 appearances in his debut campaign and earning a first international cap for Ireland against Italy in August 2019.

He was a fixture in the starting XV over the following seasons and made 18 starts in the 2022/23 campaign as Munster won the URC title, starting the quarter-final, semi-final and Grand Final victories.

After missing the first half of the 2023/24 season as he recovered from hip surgery, Haley returned to action in February 2024 and made his 100th appearance against Ospreys in March.

Haley scored five tries in 13 starts this season before sustaining an ankle injury away to Northampton in January.

The new contract keeps him at Munster until at least 2027.