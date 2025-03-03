Hansen Signs Two-Year Contract With Irish Rugby

The IRFU is delighted to announce that Mack Hansen has committed his future to Ireland and Connacht Rugby by signing a new two-year contract.

Hansen has won 27 caps in green since making his Test debut against Wales in February 2022, establishing himself as a key component of Ireland’s back three, scoring 12 tries.

The Connacht winger was nominated for the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award in his debut season at Test level and his commitment to Irish Rugby until at least the end of the 2026/27 is another boost for the team building towards Rugby World Cup 2027.

Hansen signed for Connacht ahead of the 2021/22 season and has played 38 times for the Province.

Commenting on today’s news, Mack Hansen said: “Since moving to Ireland I have loved my time and I am delighted to sign this new contract. Playing in Ireland with Connacht means a huge amount to me and I feel that I have improved because of the coaching and structures here. There’s a huge amount to play for this season and I’ll be focusing my efforts on finishing strongly for Ireland and Connacht. I’d like to thank the IRFU for putting their faith in me and I’m hugely excited about the future.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys added: “As a mainstay of the Ireland and Connacht sides in recent years, securing Mack’s signature over the coming season is a huge boost for Irish rugby. He is a proven performer, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and delivers on the big occasion. He is also a crowd favourite for club and country. We believe that there’s a lot more to come from Mack and I’m sure that he will continue his upward progress over the coming seasons.”