Dr. Bill Mulcahy RIP

The committee and staff of the Irish Rugby Football Union are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great Dr. Bill Mulcahy.

A Limerick native, who attended St. Munchin’s College, he played 35 times for Ireland from his first cap against Australia in 1958 to his last against South Africa in 1965 and captained the side in the 1962 Championship.

He played on the 1959 British and Irish Lions tour, becoming the one of the first players from UCD to play for the famous touring team. He was capped six times for the Lions on the ’59 and 1962 tours.

In a long and decorated rugby career he played for UL Bohemian, UCD, Bective Rangers, St. Vincent’s Hospital and of course had a long association with Skerries RFC where he and his family lived. He served as President of the Leinster Branch in the 1995/96 season, the first representative from Skerries to hold that position.

He was inducted into the Guinness Hall of Fame in 2009.

Dr. Bill was widely respected and acknowledged as a true gentleman and a legend of the game. We offer our condolences to his wife Christine, children Billy, Cara, Fiona and Michael, and their partners Susan, Ciaran and Meghna, adored seven grandchildren Billy, Mark, Ronan, Conor, Anika, Reeva and Neela, brother John, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends and to the rugby family in Skerries and beyond who will remember him always.