Ronnie Dawson – An Icon Of Rugby

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) would like to express its condolences to the family and many friends of Ronnie Dawson who passed away on Friday after a long illness.

The Dubliner, who played his club rugby for Wanderers FC, made a try scoring international debut against Australia in 1958. He enjoyed an illustrious career and represented Ireland on 27 occasions between 1958-65, his home province Leinster a further 28 times over a six year period between 1958 and 1964.

He was a keen member of the Barbarians whom he represented 22 times on their Easter Tour and other matches between 1956 and 1965 (including the 1957 tour to South Africa).

Dawson was captain of the British Lions on their 1959 tour to Australia, New Zealand and Canada. Featuring in 6 Tests as captain, he established a Lions record (which was later equalled by Martin Johnson). Notably, he was captain during the final test in Eden Park which the Lions won 6–9, and remains the only victory home nations players have enjoyed in Eden Park (save for the victorious 1973 English team).

Dawson was unavailable to tour South Africa with the Lions in 1962, but was appointed assistant manager/coach of the 1968 Lions captained by Tom Kiernan. He became an Irish and Lions selector and was appointed as the first Coach of Ireland in 1969.

The former hooker was educated in St. Andrew’s College Dublin and Dublin Institute of Technology Bolton Street where he qualified as an architect. He worked as such for Bank of Ireland for most of his professional career and was Chief Architect and Head of their Premises Division when he retired.

In later life he continued his long association and commitment to the game in Ireland. He was elected to the IRFU Executive Committee in June 1970 and served the Leinster Branch as President in the 1972-73 season. He was elected President of the IRFU for the 1989–90 season (prior to his retirement from the IRFU Committee in 1994) and in recent years was a Trustee of the IRFU.

Dawson was an Irish representative on the (as it was then) Five Nations Committee and Committee of Home Unions from 1973 to 1994 – during this period he was elected to many roles, such as Chairman of Tours Committee, Chairman of Committee of Home Unions and Five Nations Committee.

He was also an Irish representative on the International Rugby Board from 1974 to 1994 (being Chairman in 1983), was a member of the Rugby World Cup Organising Committee (for the first RWC tournament) in 1987 and the International Rugby Settlement (RWC Ltd.) between 1990–94.

His lifetime contribution to Rugby Union was acknowledged by the International Rugby Board firstly in 2004, when he was awarded the Vernon Pugh Award for Distinguished Service and again in 2013, when he was inducted into the IRB Hall of Fame.

IRFU Chief Executive Kevin Potts commented;

“Ronnie Dawson was an iconic figure in Irish and international rugby whose impact transcended many eras. He made significant impressions as a player, coach, manager and administrator for Wanderers, Leinster, the Barbarians, the British & Irish Lions, World Rugby and Ireland. He was a quintessential leader and leaves a lasting legacy which will never be forgotten. We extend our sympathies to his daughters Sandra and Jackie, his son Nigel and a very wide circle of family and friends at this sad time.”

Dawson was predeceased by his wife Wendy.