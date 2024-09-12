Caelan Doris Named Leinster Rugby Captain

Leinster and Ireland back row Caelan Doris has been named by Head Coach Leo Cullen as Leinster Rugby captain ahead of the start of the BKT United Rugby Championship season, which kicks-off next week with a trip to Edinburgh.

26-year-old Doris made his Leinster debut against Connacht in April 2018. A season later he added a further 14 league appearances and a European debut against Toulouse to his CV and was becoming a regular feature in Leo Cullen’s match day squads.

His form with Leinster saw him make his Ireland debut against Scotland in the 2020 Six Nations and he was also named the 2020 PRO14 Young Player of the Year.

Since then he has played a total of 83 times for Leinster and has been capped on 43 occasions by Ireland.

He has won three PRO14 titles with Leinster and two Six Nations titles with Ireland, including the Grand Slam in 2023. Also in 2023, Doris was voted the Rugby Players Ireland Players’ Player of the Year, as well as the Bank of Ireland Leinster Players’ Player of the Year in recognition of his outstanding performances.

Cullen also confirmed that Garry Ringrose and James Ryan would support Doris as vice-captains for the season ahead.

Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie this morning, Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen said of his captain, “We’re delighted to announce Caelan Doris as Leinster captain for the forthcoming season.

“Caelan has come off an exceptional 12 months, beginning at last year’s Rugby World Cup and culminating with him captaining Ireland to victory over world champions South Africa in Durban this summer.

“Over the course of last season, our supporters will have seen not only how Caelan performed himself, but how he grew into the captaincy role when given that opportunity both with Leinster and Ireland. He is an outstanding leader and a natural choice to lead Leinster into what we hope will be an exciting season.

“Caelan will be well supported by James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, who both did an excellent job for us as co-captains last season. There is also a wealth of top-level experience in the wider group that will help and support Caelan in the months ahead.

“The squad has worked hard together in pre-season and we are all looking forward to our BKT United Rugby Championship opener against Edinburgh away, before home games at the Aviva Stadium and then Croke Park. We can’t wait to be back playing in front of our supporters.”

Doris first captained Leinster last season against Ulster in the BKT United Rugby Championship, and just over a month later he captained Ireland for the first time against Italy in the Six Nations.

Reflecting on the announcement, Doris commented, “It’s a massive privilege for me to be leading this group.

“I’m fortunate to have so many quality players and staff around me whose advice and input will be crucial. It was special to get the opportunity to captain Leinster several times last season and I’m excited to do the same again this year.

“There’s no shortage of ambition within this group and we’re all looking forward to the new season and representing the supporters, our communities, and the 12 counties of Leinster in the Aviva Stadium, Croke Park and beyond.”