Ireland Women’s U20s Squad Named For Inaugural Summer Series

The Ireland Women’s U20s squad, sponsored by PwC, has been named for the inaugural Six Nations Women’s Summer Series in Italy.

Following a series of camps at the IRFU High Performance Centre and a training camp in England, Head Coach Niamh Briggs has selected a squad of 28 players to travel to Parma, where Ireland will face England, Italy and Scotland.

Galwegians forward Jane Neill has been named captain, while Kate Flannery of UL Bohemian is vice-captain.

With each team permitted to include three U23 players in their match day squad, Briggs has selected Ruth Campbell, Amanda McQuade, Chisom Ugwueru, Faith Oviawe and Ivana Kiripati to travel.

Ireland’s opening match is against England on Thursday, 4 July (Kick-off 5.30pm Irish time), before Briggs’ side face Italy in Match Day 2 on Tuesday, 9 July (Kick-off 9am Irish time).

The campaign concludes against Scotland on Sunday, 14 July (Kick-off 9am), with all matches streamed live on the Six Nations U20 YouTube Channel, as well on IrishRugby.ie.

Hannah Wilson, Clara Barrett, Kiripati, Campbell, Neill and Flannery all featured in last year’s Ireland U20 squad in a series of matches against Scotland and Italy.

Six players named in the travelling squad featured in this year’s Energia All-Ireland League Final at Aviva Stadium, including Player of the Match Ugwueru, as well as Beth Buttimer, Brianna Heylmann, Faith Oviawe, Éabha Nic Dhonnacha and Flannery.

15 of the 28 players also featured in this year’s Celtic Challenge for the Clovers and Wolfhounds, while Campbell, Kiripati, Flannery and Ugwuere were named in the Ireland training panel for the Guinness Women’s Six Nations.

Speaking about the tournament Head Coach Niamh Briggs said, “It’s exciting for all of us to be part of this tournament. Having these structures in place at U18 and U20 is important in helping the players to develop and bridge the gap to senior internationals. This gives players time to expose themselves to better opposition and I suppose expose themselves to higher level rugby, expose themselves to camp and the environment that that brings.”

Commenting on the traveling squad announcement, Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner at PwC Ireland added:

“Everyone at PwC is really excited about the inaugural U20 Women’s Six Nations Summer Series campaign kicking off in Parma, Italy next week.” “We wish Head Coach Niamh Briggs, her wider coaching team and all the players in the travelling squad the very best of luck in their three fixtures, as they take on England, Italy and Scotland.”

Ireland U20 Women’s Squad – Six Nations Summer Series

FORWARDS:

Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster

Grainne Burke – Ennis/Munster

Kelly Burke – Mullingar/Leinster

Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian/Munster

Ruth Campbell – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Aoibheann Hahessy – UL Bohemian/Munster

Brianna Heylmann – UL Bohemian/Munster

Ivana Kiripati – American International College/Connacht

Roisin Maher – Galwegians/Connacht

Amanda McQuade – Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby

Lily Morris – Killarney/Munster

Eadaoin Murtagh – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Jane Neill – Galwegians/Leinster (CAPTAIN)

Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair – Blackrock College/Leinster

Faith Oviawe – Railway Union/Connacht

Hannah Wilson – Old Belvedere/Leinster

BACKS:

Clara Barrett – UL Bohemian/Connacht

Ellen Boylan – Blackrock College/Munster

Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht

Kate Flannery – UL Bohemian/Munster (VICE CAPTAIN)

Jade Gaffney – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Niamh Gallagher – Saracens/IQ Rugby

May Goulding – Saracens/Old Albanian Saints/IQ Rugby

Lucia Linn – Loughborough University/IQ Rugby

Éabha Ni Dhonnacha – Tuam/Oughterard/UL Bohemian/Connacht

Robyn O’Connor – Wexford Wanderers/Leinster

Ellie O’Sullivan/Sexton – Mullingar/Leinster

Chisom Ugwueru – UL Bohemian/Munster

IRELAND U20 WOMEN’S MANAGEMENT TEAM

Head Coach – Niamh Briggs

Assistant Coach – JP Walsh

Assistant Coach – Murray Houston

Athletic Development Coach – Paul Heasley

Physio – Aoife Healy

Kit Man – John McDonald

Analyst – Niamh O’Donovan

Nutrition – Leanne Varley

Team Manager – Becky Irvine

IRELAND FIXTURES – U20 SIX NATIONS WOMEN’S SUMMER SERIES

England v Ireland, Thursday, July 4, kick off 6.30pm local time/5.30pm Irish time

Ireland v Italy, Tuesday, July 9, kick off 10am local time/9am Irish time

Ireland v Scotland, Sunday, July 14, kick off 10am local time/9am Irish time