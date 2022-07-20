Ulster Sign Irish-Qualified Scrum Half McDonald

Born in Louth, the 23-year-old McDonald spent his childhood years playing at Dundalk RFC, before moving to Perth in Australia at the age of 13.

He moved up the ranks to make his senior debut for Western Force in the Rapid Rugby tournament at the age of 19. He then played for the Junior Wallabies, lining out against Ireland on the way to reaching the World Rugby U-20 Championship final in 2019.

McDonald’s impressive performances led to his signing for Super Rugby franchise, the Waratahs, where he spent a season before moving back to Western Force last year.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland commented: “Michael is a promising young half-back who has cut his teeth playing in the southern hemisphere, and he will fit in well with the style of rugby we want to play at Ulster, as he continues to hone his skills in the months ahead.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael to the province as preparations for the new season get underway.”

On signing with Ulster, McDonald said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity to be joining Ulster.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to get back to Ireland and experience rugby in the northern hemisphere at a professional level. I’m extremely grateful, and I look forward to having a go.”