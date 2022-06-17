Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad Named For Rugby Europe Leg In Budapest

The Ireland Men’s Sevens squad, sponsored by TritonLake, has been named for the second leg of the Rugby Europe Sevens Trophy Series in Budapest this weekend.

James Topping‘s side produced a powerful performance in Zagreb last weekend to clinch victory and Ireland will be bidding to back that up and seal the Trophy Series title at the Budapest Rugby Centre in Hungary.

There are two changes to Ireland’s 13-player squad for this weekend – Bryan Mollen and Steven Kilgallen are replaced by Mark Roche and Sean Galvin, the latter in line for his Sevens debut.

Roche’s inclusion brings the number of Olympians in Topping’s panel to four, with captain Billy Dardis, Jordan Conroy and Harry McNulty also involved.

Ireland open their campaign against Bulgaria on Saturday morning (kick-off 8am Irish time), before further Pool A outings against Sweden (12.24pm) and Israel (4.48pm).

All matches will be live on Rugby Europe TV here.

IRELAND MEN’S SEVENS Squad (2022 Rugby Europe Sevens Trophy Series – Leg 2, Budapest, June 18-19, 2022):

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Sean Galvin (Lansdowne FC)

Fergus Jemphrey (Blackheath RFC/IQ Rugby)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Blackrock College RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Rugby Europe Sevens Series 2022, Budapest – Ireland Schedule:

Saturday, June 18: