Men’s Junior Interpros Make Welcome Return For 2022

Fixtures have been confirmed the 2021/22 Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series, which makes a welcome return after an enforced three-year hiatus.

The competition is under the care of the IRFU Junior Working Party and the three rounds will take place over the weekends of April 23rd, April 30th and May 7th

Related News

IRFU JUNIOR MEN’S INTERPROVINCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2021/22

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Saturday April 23rd – Round 1

Munster v Connacht, Killarney RFC, 2:30pm

Ulster v Leinster, Carrickfergus RFC, 2:30pm

Saturday April 30th – Round 2

Connacht v Leinster, Buccaneers RFC, 2:30pm

Munster v Ulster, Tralee RFC, 2:30pm

Saturday May 7th – Round 3

Leinster v Munster, New Ross RFC, 2:30pm

Ulster v Connacht, Lurgan RFC, 2:30pm

The competition is decided in a round-robin format, with all provinces playing each other once.

Longford’s Kieran O’Gorman was the last man to lift the McGee Memorial Cup in 2019.

“The standard of junior rugby is phenomenal,” said the former Leinster Junior Men’s Captain. “Myself and a few of the lads who’ve played AIL didn’t expect it to be as good as it was but it’s absolutely phenomenal.

“Junior Rugby is phenomenal. It’s the backbone of rugby. It’s local. It’s small towns, local clubs and local players. It’s just brilliant and to get rewarded wearing a Leinster jersey is even better.

Previous Winners:

2006-07: Munster

2007-08: Leinster

2008-09: Leinster

2009-10: Leinster

2010-11: Connacht

2010-12: Connacht

2012-13: Munster

2013-14: Leinster

2014-15: Ulster

2015-16: Munster

2016-17: Ulster

2017-18: Leinster

2018-19: Leinster

Leinster have named their management team and squad for the 2022 series. Click here to see their team to face Ulster this weekend.

Full Leinster Rugby Junior Squad 2021/22

Craig Miller (Athy RFC), Ciaran Fennessy (Athy RFC), Cal O’Connor (Balbriggan RFC), Paul O’Connor (Balbriggan RFC), Nick Smith (Boyne RFC), Rory Hennessy (Boyne RFC), Robbie Vallejo (Boyne RFC), Caomhán Brennan (Co Carlow FC), Daniel Crotty (Co Carlow FC), JJ McIlwrath (Cill Dara RFC), Gordon Shannon (Cill Dara RFC), Dylan Caey (Edenderry RFC), Andrew Walsh (Gorey RFC), Eoin Walsh (Gorey RFC), Fionn O’Loughlin (Gorey RFC), Mikey Duke (Gorey RFC), Wes Carter (Kilkenny RFC), Jake McDonald (Kilkenny RFC), Martin Murphy (Monkstown FC), Ruadhán McDonnell (Monkstown FC), Tristan Brady (Monkstown FC), James Ryan (New Ross RFC), Will Jennings (Newbridge RFC), Tom Tracey (Newbridge RFC), Michael Tracey (Roscrea RFC), Zach Jungmann (Seapoint), Eddie Weaver (Seapoint), Matt McKenna (Seapoint), John O’Brien (Suttonians RFC), Thomas Culleton (Suttonians RFC), Jordan Leybourne (Tullow RFC), Jack McDonald (Tullow RFC), Stevie Smith (Tullow RFC), Ben Watson (Wicklow RFC), David Nicholson (Wicklow RFC).

Team Management

Head Coach: Enda Finn (Cill Dara RFC)

Assistant Coaches: Maurice Logue (Tullow RFC), Joe Duffy (Wicklow RFC), Corey Carty (Co Carlow FC)

Performance Coach: Eoin Stanley (MU Barnhall RFC)

Scrum Coach: Ken Knaggs

Manager: Robert McDermott (Edenderry RFC)

Logistice: Damien Curley (Longford RFC)

Physio: Bláithín Brady (Monkstown FC)

Team Doctor: Dr Maurice Carroll (Edenderry RFC)

PRO: Caroline McFadden (Balbriggan RFC)