Ireland’s 2023 Guinness Six Nations Fixtures Confirmed

The fixtures for the 2023 Guinness Six Nations Championship have been confirmed with Ireland opening their campaign away to Wales in round 1.

The first three rounds have a familiar look to them as Ireland take on Wales, France and Italy in succession before playing Scotland in round 4 and then England on the final day.

Ireland’s first home match is against Grand Slam champions France on Saturday, February 11 in round 2, while Ireland’s only other home fixture of the campaign is against England on ‘Super Saturday’ (March 18).

Commenting on the announcement, Six Nations Rugby CEO, Ben Morel, said: “The 2022 Championship ended in one of the most exciting Super Saturdays in history with an incredible performance by Italy, a Triple Crown win for Ireland, and a long-awaited Grand Slam for France.

“Once again, fans had to wait until the final game was played to know who this year’s champions would be, and the rugby action did not disappoint.

“The combination of incredible broadcast coverage of the Championship, and the eagerly-anticipated return of fans at games, meant that this year’s Guinness Six Nations felt truly special.

As we look ahead to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, there are so many storylines that will play out across the five rounds of fixtures. “This is a huge part of what makes the Championship so unique, and what continues to captivate the imagination of audiences and fans around the world.”

IRELAND FIXTURES – 2023 GUINNESS SIX NATIONS:

Wales v IRELAND

Principality Stadium, Saturday, February 4 – kick-off 2.15pm

IRELAND v France

Aviva Stadium, Saturday, February 11 – kick-off 2.15pm

Italy v IRELAND

Stadio Olimpico, Saturday, February 25 – kick-off 3.15pm local time/2.15pm Irish time

Scotland v IRELAND

BT Murrayfield, Sunday, March 12 – kick-off 3pm

IRELAND v England

Aviva Stadium, Saturday, March 18 – kick-off 5pm