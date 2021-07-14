2021/22 Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures Confirmed

Fixtures have been confirmed for the Energia All-Ireland League for the 2021/22 season.

The full list of Men’s and Women’s fixtures are available to view at irishrugby.ie/EnergiaAIL

The action gets underway with a full round of the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League on Saturday September 25th. They’ll be joined on October 2nd by the return of all 50 teams in the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League.

The default kick-off times for men’s games will be 2:30pm on Saturdays and 5pm on Saturdays for women’s games but can be adjusted based on the agreed preference of participating teams.

Two New Women’s Teams

Both debutants in the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League will have home advantage in their first ever games at this level – Ballincollig will welcome Suttonians to Tanner Park in Round 1, while Wicklow will be at home to Old Belvedere.

The last Women’s AIL final to be played was in April 2019. Defending Champions Railway Union will meet 2019 runners up UL Bohemian on October 23rd.

A 9-game regular women’s season will conclude on December 11th with a one-off modified format beginning on January 15th. A Top 4 Round-Robin will lead into a semi-finals and a final to determine the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Champions.

Teams who place 5-10 in the regular season will switch to a six-team round-robin followed by play-offs for a one-off trophy.

The ring-fencing of all 10 participating teams will be retained as planned for the next two seasons as the IRFU continue to support the development and long-term sustainability of participating teams. The Energia Women’s All-Ireland Cup will also return this season with details to be announced in due course.

Dates for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League playoffs are subject to confirmation to avoid clashes with the as-yet-to-be announced fixtures for the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Championship.

Men’s Tournament Structure

Cork Constitution are the last winners of the Men’s Energia AIL and kick off the defence of their 2018/19 title away to Garryowen. With the majority of clubs stating a preference for a return to the previous format, an 18-game regular season will run until April 9th 2022.

The men’s final is set for Sunday May 1st 2022.

Speaking about the release of fixtures, IRFU Competitions Manager Kevin Beggs said:

“We are delighted to announce firm fixtures for all 60 participating teams in the Energia All-Ireland League for the 2021/22 season. For clubs and their supporters, it means a lot to have dates to put in the diary and the chance to get back pitch side and enjoy the very best that club rugby has to offer.

The fixture list is balanced to meet the needs of clubs across the full season and it will be preceded by localised matches in September to whet the appetite for the All-Ireland action to come. Clubs can also plan for a festive atmosphere at games in early December before a winter break for a full month until January 15th.

By the time we get to our Energia All-Ireland League finals in May 2022, it will have been three years since those prestigious trophies were last lifted. It’s building up to be a very special season indeed.”

Energia All-Ireland League 2021/22 – Key Dates

Saturday September 25th 2021

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 1

Saturday October 2nd 2021

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 1

Saturday December 11th 2021

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 9 (Final Round)

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 9 (Commencement of Winter Break)

Saturday January 15th 2022

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Round 10

Commencement of Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Top 4 Round-Robin

Commencement of Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Conference Round-Robin

Saturday April 9th 2022

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Regular Season Round 18 (Final Round)

Saturday April 23rd 2022

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Semi-Finals and Promotion Relegation Playoff Semi-Finals

Saturday April 30th 2022

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Promotion Relegation Playoff Finals

Sunday May 1st 2022

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Final

Dates for the Energia Women’s All-Ireland League playoffs are subject to confirmation to avoid clashes with the as-yet-to-be announced fixtures for the 2022 Women’s Six Nations Championship Fixtures.

Upcoming Fixtures

Saturday September 25th

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 1

Ballincollig v Suttonians

Blackrock College v Railway Union

Malone v Galwegians

UL Bohemian v Cooke

Wicklow v Old Belvedere

Saturday October 2nd

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 2

Cooke v Ballincollig

Galwegians v UL Bohemian

Old Belvedere v Malone

Railway Union v Wicklow

Suttonians v Blackrock College

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1A Round 1

Ballynahinch v Clontarf

Dublin University v Lansdowne

Garryowen v Cork Constitution

Terenure College v UCD

UCC v Young Munster

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1B Round 1

Banbridge v City Of Armagh

Highfield v St. Mary’s College

Malone v Navan

Old Belvedere v Naas

Old Wesley v Shannon

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2A Round 1

Buccaneers V Cashel

Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall

Queen’s University v Ballymena

Rainey Old Boys v Old Crescent

UL Bohemian v Dolphin

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2B Round 1

Belfast Harlequins v Ballina

Galway Corinthians v Blackrock College

Greystones v Galwegians

Sligo v Dungannon

Wanderers v Malahide

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2C Round 1

Bangor v Bruff

Enniscorthy v Midleton

Skerries v Omagh Academicals

Sundays Well v Clonmel

Tullamore v City Of Derry

Saturday October 9th

Energia Women’s All-Ireland League Round 3

Ballincollig v Galwegians

Blackrock College v Wicklow

Malone v Railway Union

Suttonians v Cooke

UL Bohemian v Old Belvedere

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1A Round 2

Clontarf v Terenure College

Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch

Lansdowne v UCC

UCD v Dublin University

Young Munster v Garryowen

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 1B Round 2

City Of Armagh v Old Belvedere

Naas v Malone

Navan v Highfield

Shannon v Banbridge

St. Mary’s College v Old Wesley

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2A Round 2

Ballymena v Buccaneers

Cashel v Nenagh Ormond

Dolphin v Rainey Old Boys

MU Barnhall v UL Bohemian

Old Crescent v Queen’s University

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2B Round 2

Ballina v Sligo

Blackrock College v Belfast Harlequins

Dungannon v Greystones

Galwegians v Wanderers

Malahide v Galway Corinthians

Energia Men’s All-Ireland League Division 2C Round 2

Bruff v Skerries

City Of Derry v Enniscorthy

Clonmel v Bangor

Midleton v Sundays Well

Omagh Academicals v Tullamore