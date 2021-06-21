Irish Rugby Ready to Welcome Supporters Back to the Aviva Stadium

The IRFU is pleased to play its part in the government’s outdoor pilot sporting event programme by staging two international fixtures at the Aviva Stadium; v Japan (Saturday, July 3 rd ) and USA (Saturday, July 10th)

Capacity at the Aviva for the Vodafone Summer Series will be limited to up to 3,000 (5.8% capacity) supporters for the game against Japan on the 3rd July and 6,000 (12% capacity) supporters for the USA fixture on the 10thJuly.

It will be the first time that any supporters will have attended the Aviva Stadium since Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against Wales on the 8th February 2020.

In recognition of their contribution to society the IRFU will allocate 300 tickets for the Japan Game to front line workers, while all clubs will be represented by club Presidents, who will be invited guests of IRFU President, Des Kavanagh.

For the USA game an allocation of circa 25% of the reduced capacity will go to rugby clubs via their branch ticket office. Any tickets not taken up by clubs will be reallocated by the branch ticket office. All tickets are priced at €40 for both games

As these are pilot events, the remaining tickets will be allocated, in reduced numbers to players’ partners and family members, long term ticketholders and IRFU sponsors and media partners.

In line with government guidelines supporter safety is a key focus of these reopening pilots. All attendees will be required to adhere to strict COVID safety protocols in order to ensure the success of these events.

Philip Browne, IRFU Chief Executive, commented, “Firstly I would like to thank the government for their approval of these two international rugby fixtures as pilot events. It has been a long time since the Ireland team have played in front of live albeit limited support, at the Aviva Stadium.

These games are initial positive steps on the journey back to hopefully full stadia across the Island. The numbers are small, but I am sure spectators will make themselves heard in cheering on the team. We look to deliver two successful safe events, as our part in the government approved sporting and cultural pilots in the months ahead.

We hope that this programme, if successful will put us all in a strong position to welcome back larger numbers of fans to the Aviva Stadium in the Autumn when we will have three international rugby fixtures including games against New Zealand and Argentina.”

Both July games will be televised live on RTE (ROI) and Channel 4 (NI).

The matches remain subject to ongoing government approval.

Ticket Information

All tickets will be issued as digital tickets downloaded from tickmaster.ie.

Download your e-ticket to your phone for contactless entry to stadium.

For more information on IRFU e-tickets see: https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/digitaltickets#/

Spectator Safety COVID Protocols

To help protect you and your fellow supporters, we ask that you comply fully with the following protocols in relation to COVID spectator safety while attending matches at the Aviva Stadium.

The following COVID protocols are in addition to the normal stadium regulations that operate for all major sporting events at the Aviva Stadium. (see below).

Entry to the stadium constitutes your acceptance of the Spectator Safety COVID Protocols and any breach, in line with Stadium Regulations, may result in ejection from the stadium.

Key Points:

It is requested that you download and install the HSE COVID-19 Contact Tracing App.

Make note of your Stadium entry point in advance and arrive at the advised time.

Supporters must remain in their assigned seats apart from when using amenities.

Face coverings must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking, unless you are under 13.

Maintain good hand hygiene by availing of hand sanitiser dispensers provided throughout the Stadium.

Tickets are not transferrable and must be used by the person named on the e-ticket.

In Advance of the Game:

Do not attend if you are experiencing COVID symptoms or are a close contact of a suspected case .

It is your responsibility to personally assess your ability to attend if considered a vulnerable person .

Ensure those attending the match with you have read and understood these guidelines

At the Game:

Please follow the directions of the stewards and any signage provided.

Please observe physical distancing at all times and in all parts of the grounds.

Please proceed to your allocated seating and remain there until exiting unless using amenities .

Avoid contact with others who are not in your social bubble.

When moving past others in a seated area, please avoid face to face contact with other spectators.

If you feel ill, please contact your closest steward for assistance.

Other Points to Note:

Contact information provided at ticket purchase and seat allocation will be kept for up to 28 days to facilitate contact tracing.

A free digital programme will be available to download for each game from irishrugby.ie .

You are advised to bring your own refreshments, as limited refreshment concessions will be in operation for these games, but no alcohol will be on sale.

Ireland Vodafone Summer Series 2021 Fixtures

Ireland v Japan

Saturday 3rd July, 2021

Aviva Stadium

KO: 13.00

Ireland v USA

Saturday 10th July, 2021

Aviva Stadium

KO: 19.15