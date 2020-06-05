IRFU Announce Return To Rugby Guidelines For Clubs

The IRFU have issued their Return To Rugby Guidelines For Clubs.

The release comes one week after the announcement to clubs of a summary roadmap for clubs and details on a COVID-19 Safety Planning Stage.

Domestic rugby remains in this COVID-19 Safety Planning Stage and the IRFU expects all clubs to put the following in place before any rugby activity:

Appoint a COVID-19 Club Safety Officer & COVID-19 Club Compliance Officers

Avail of Training & Education Support

Complete a COVID-19 Health & Safety Plan (inc. Risk Assessment)

Full details of the IRFU Return To Rugby Guidelines For Clubs are available at:

https://www.irishrugby.ie/return-to-rugby-for-clubs/

All clubs are being offered training & education to assist with safety planning. A webinar is taking place for appointed COVID-19 Clubs Safety Officers on Tuesday June 9th at 8pm. The purpose of the webinar is to offer access to health & safety expertise and medical expertise ahead of putting COVID-19 safety measures into practice in their club.

COVID-19 Club Safety Officers are asked to contact their dedicated provincial support for access to the webinar.

Speaking about the guidelines, IRFU Director Of Rugby Development Colin McEntee said returning to rugby will continue to be led by government directive:

“There is a COVID-19 Safety Plan for almost every walk of life at present,” he said. “Every time a rugby club member walks into a shop, onto public transport or into their local park, there is a safety plan guiding their actions to minimise risk. We want the same to be true of their rugby club.

“I also want to make it clear that clubs have a choice about when they want to return to rugby. Clubs should only begin their plans for a return to rugby when they are ready and resources are in place. Support structures will still be available for them at provincial and national level when they are ready.

“We are in the COVID-19 Safety Planning stage of our return to rugby roadmap. We will offer more detail on rugby matters in due course but for now we are calling on clubs to focus on safety.

“Why? Because it’s the first step in bringing rugby back to our clubs. If our goal is to allow our community resume the sport we love and benefit from the wellbeing that comes with it, we must start with safety.

“I am confident that our 217 clubs can deliver a strong rugby offering for their members while living with COVID-19.”