GUINNESS PRO14 Season Is Suspended

With governments in Italy and Ireland already putting in place clear directives and restrictions around public activities and travel, the decision to suspend the competition is appropriate.

It is in the best interests of everyone that games are not played at this time. The suspension has been directed by the board of Celtic Rugby DAC and will be remain under constant review.



David Jordan, PRO14 Rugby’s Tournament Director, said: “We have made this decision with everyone’s welfare foremost in our minds. With an evolving situation in the five countries that take part in the GUINNESS PRO14, it is important to make a clear decision that is in keeping with the advice of the various governments involved.”



Resumption of the 2019/20 season will now become a matter of constant review. To this point, PRO14 Rugby has ensured that it has the latest information and guidance made available by the local and national authorities via our participating unions in the UK, Ireland, Italy and South Africa.



This will remain the case for the duration of the suspension. This is an unprecedented action for the tournament and as such no end date to the suspension can be provided at this time.



In keeping with our practice during the outbreak, PRO14 Rugby will provide updates on the suspension when more information is available.