British & Irish Lions Announce Details Of Ticket Ballot

British & Irish Lions supporters will this summer be given the opportunity to enter a ballot for tickets for each of the three Tests against South Africa in 2021.

The best players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will join forces once again next year as they attempt to topple the reigning world champions in their own backyard.

Warren Gatland’s men will lock horns with the Springboks for the first time since 2009 in the ultimate battle for rugby supremacy over three much-anticipated Test matches.

And Lions fans will have a chance to enter a ballot this summer on official Lions channels to apply for a restricted number of tickets for each of the three Tests against South Africa.

The chance to pre-register for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will commence on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, with the Ticket Ballot taking place over two weeks (Friday, July 3-Friday, July 17).

British & Irish Lions Managing Director Ben Calveley said: “Being able to offer a limited number of ballot tickets to British and Irish rugby supporters for each of the three Test matches against South Africa ensures that everyone is given a chance to experience the excitement of a Lions Tour.

“Lions tours are one of the biggest events in the global sporting calendar, so we expect there to be huge demand for tickets. We would like to wish everyone who registers for the ballot the very best of luck!”

The ballot is not the only way to secure tickets for rugby’s ultimate adventure as supporters can also guarantee their place on the 2021 tour with the Lions Priority Access Pass. The Pass is a fully-refundable £250 pass that ensures you will be first in the queue to book official fully-inclusive travel packages when they go on sale.

To find out more about the ticket ballot or guarantee the best range of ticket-inclusive travel packages to South Africa by buying a Priority Access Pass, visit www.lionsrugby.com.