IRFU Statement On Ireland’s Six Nations Matches Against Italy

The IRFU had a positive meeting with Minister Harris and his advisors today, where we requested a formal instruction as to the staging of the Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of 6/8 March.

At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the Governments’ need to protect public health in relation to the Coronavirus.

We were then advised, formally, that The National Public Health Emergency team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed, in the interests of Public Health.

The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction.

Ticket Information

Following today’s announcement the IRFU are working with the Six Nations to try to reschedule all three fixtures. Ticket holders are asked to retain their tickets for now.

The IRFU will be providing ticket holders with tickets for the rescheduled games or a refund, if they wish to receive one.

Information on both these options will be released as soon as possible.