‘We Really Want To Perform To Our Best’ – Eve Higgins

Eve Higgins says the team are determined to bring a level performance they and the fans can be proud of when then face France at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

The highly experienced 7s and 15 star spoke about how the confidence is building match by match for Scott Bemand’s squad and that training matches against France in last year’s WXV1 have also added to the belief amongst the players.

“We trained against them twice in Vancouver; the week leading into the New Zealand game we had our heaviest session against them and we got to train against their backs then again two weeks later before the USA game.

“I think we gained a lot of confidence coming out of those training days especially because it put us in a great place going into the New Zealand game to perform again.”

Ireland haven’t beaten France since 2017 but Higgins feels the team is growing in confidence in their ability to compete with the top teams,

“I think everyone just wants to do each other proud and to actually show all the work that we’ve put in for the last number of weeks.

“And to really bring it on Saturday because that’s what the public is going to see and that’s where every single one of us wants to wear a green jersey.

“That’s our goal for every player. It’s no good just doing it in training, we want to perform on the day.”