“We Are Playing At Home In The 150 Match – It’s A Big Game” – Bemand
Ireland Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand named his side for Saturday’s clash with Australia in Belfast – the 150 Celebration Match – as the team prepare to head to Canada for the World Rugby WXV1 Tournament in the coming weeks.
The squad includes four uncapped players and some recent Ireland 7s Olympians such as prolific try scorer Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.
Speaking about the team Bemand said, “We are playing at home in the 150 match and it’s a big game for Ireland and the IRFU,” said Bemand.
“I’m excited to see how they go. It’s a combination of people earning and thoroughly deserving to start and some of the girls who have firepower off the bench.”
Ireland Team & Replacements (v Australia, Saturday, September 14, Kingspan Stadium)
(Club/Province/Caps)
15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(26)
14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)*
13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(14)
12. Enya Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(21)
11. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(9)
10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(15)
9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)(16)
1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(7)
2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury)(26)
3. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)(37)
4. Dorothy Wall (Exeter Chiefs/Munster)(28)
5. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)*
6. Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)
7. Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(captain)(28)
8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(23)
Replacements:
16. Clíodhna Moloney (Exeter Chiefs)(34)
17. Siobhán McCarthy (Worcester Warriors/Munster)*
18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(18)
19. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(6)
20. Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)*
21. Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)(6)
22. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)(17)
23. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)(10)
* denotes uncapped player