“We Are Playing At Home In The 150 Match – It’s A Big Game” – Bemand

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Scott Bemand named his side for Saturday’s clash with Australia in Belfast – the 150 Celebration Match – as the team prepare to head to Canada for the World Rugby WXV1 Tournament in the coming weeks.

The squad includes four uncapped players and some recent Ireland 7s Olympians such as prolific try scorer Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

Speaking about the team Bemand said, “We are playing at home in the 150 match and it’s a big game for Ireland and the IRFU,” said Bemand.

“I’m excited to see how they go. It’s a combination of people earning and thoroughly deserving to start and some of the girls who have firepower off the bench.”

