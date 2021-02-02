Jump to main content

Ireland
Vodafone

Paul O’Connell’s First Press Conference As Ireland Forwards Coach

Video

2nd February 2021 16:27

By Editor

As preparations continue for Ireland’s opening Guinness Six Nations clash against Wales, Paul O’Connell held his first press conference as Ireland Forwards Coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Former Ireland captain O’Connell joined Andy Farrell‘s coaching team last month ahead of the 2021 Championship and has been settling into the role in advance of Sunday’s Round 1 showdown at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

You can watch the press conference with O’Connell below.

