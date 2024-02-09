‘Lots Of Nerves, Lots Of Excitement’ – Caelan Doris On Captaining Ireland

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland on Sunday in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations becomin the 110th player to capatain the Men’s team. He spoke to Irish Rugby TV during the week about the honour of leading the team and the support he will have around him.

“Andy told me on Tuesday and I’m delighted to be in this position for the week. Lots of nerves but lots of excitement and it’s helped by having such a good group around me and such good leaders. It’s been made easy by them.”